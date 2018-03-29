St. Anne Students Win Patriot’s Pen Writing Contest

By Daniel Ritz

On March 16, members of the Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 visited St. Anne School student winners of this year’s Patriot’s Pen Writing Contest. This year, Julia Swanson and Brooke Fischbeck took first and second place, respectively, at the local post level. Swanson also won the Southern California District Level. Additionally, middle school English teacher Chryssa Atkinson was awarded as VFW Teacher of the Year for the state of California.

Each year, St. Anne eighth-grade students participate in the Patriot’s Pen Writing Contest, a nationwide contest sponsored by the VFW. This youth competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “The America I Believe In.”

The VFW members visited the campus to honor the students for their accomplishments and tell their student body about the work and mission of the VFW.