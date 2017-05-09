St. Anne Students Receive Top Marks at Recent Competition

Students at St. Anne School recently received first place in their division of Global Issues Problem Solving at the Future Problem Solving State Bowl.

The school’s Future Problem Solving program is designed to help develop research, critical thinking, creativity and teamwork abilities for students in grades third through eighth. Students researched topics in depth and explored social, political, economic and technological implications.

The first place team consisted of Dana Point resident Evan Abdollahi, San Juan Capistrano resident Evan Bournazian, and San Clemente residents Ziyad Fahd and Zachary Kratzer.

Other Dana Point students who participated in the competition include Jonah Ahad, Kempton Bohn and Emma McKenzie.

The students will represent the state of California and were asked to be the state flagbearers at the Future Problem Solving International Competition at the University of Wisconsin June 7-11.