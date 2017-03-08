South Orange County Women Show Support for Planned Parenthood

Photo Gallery of IMG_1774 South Orange County women met outside Dana Point City Hall and U.S. Representative Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday, March 7 to show support for Planned Parenthood. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1775 South Orange County women met outside Dana Point City Hall and U.S. Representative Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday, March 7 to show support for Planned Parenthood. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1776 South Orange County women met outside Dana Point City Hall and U.S. Representative Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday, March 7 to show support for Planned Parenthood. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1782 South Orange County women met outside Dana Point City Hall and U.S. Representative Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday, March 7 to show support for Planned Parenthood. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1784 South Orange County women met outside Dana Point City Hall and U.S. Representative Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday, March 7 to show support for Planned Parenthood. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

A large group of women, and a few men, clad in pink shirts and hats, held bright pink and white signs and waved as drivers honked their horns.

The individuals are from South Orange County, including from Dana Point and the Democratic Women of South Orange County, and wanted to show their support for Planned Parenthood and to protest the proposed health care reform bill.

The group chose to met outside of Dana Point City Hall because U.S. Representative Darrell Issa’s office, which is located in City Hall.

“We want to show Darrell Issa we’re against that health care reform bill,” said Dana Point resident Christine Maclean.

Next to her was Kay Strate, another Dana Point resident who said they were upset with the bill and wanted to show their support for not only Planned Parenthood, but health care for families and women.

Anna Gonzalez, a public affairs manager for Planned Parenthood of San Bernadino and Orange County, said they organized the event earlier in the day and was happy with the turnout.

Earlier this week, Republicans released a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which also defunds Planned Parenthood.