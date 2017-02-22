South Orange County Women Honored for Charity Work

The Laguna chapter of the National Charity League hosted its 28th annual Debutante Ball at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in December, where 18 South Orange County women were honored for their philanthropic and league service.

This year’s class volunteered more than 6,000 hours in local communities during their time with the NCL Laguna. The women have had six years of commitment to serving the surrounding local communities, beginning when they were in seventh grade.

The Debutante Ball serves as a homecoming for the class of 2016 as the young women returned from college.

The honorees that attended Dana Hills High School were Megan McKim and Natalie LaRocca. The remaining women include Carissa Adams, Taylor Beard, Madison Bourke, Nicole Bourke, Sarah Duncan, Allison Fellenzer, Sarah Gencarella, Kayla Jahangiri, McKenzie Marks, Katie McCombs, Hollis Parker, Kendall Robison, Karina Sanchez, Tessa Saxe, Melanie Traylor and Lauren Walker.

For more information regarding the NCL, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org.