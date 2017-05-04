South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: May 5-7

Friday, May 5

Live Theater: ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents this classic happy-go-lucky view of small town vice and statewide political side-stepping through the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850’s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Show runs through May 21. Tickets are $29-$39. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Olivia Rohde

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Olivia Rohde at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Theater: ‘Almost, Maine’

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse presents Almost, Maine. In the play, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways on one cold Friday night. Show runs through May 14. Tickets are $15-$20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465.

Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7: Eco Garden Expo

9 a.m.-4 p.m. The annual two-day Eco Garden Expo returns to Los Rios Park. Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens puts on this festival, which includes DIY workshops, guest speakers on a variety of topics, vendors and exhibitors, tastes, plant sales and much more. The merchants on Los Rios Street will also be open for business, some with sales and specials. The expo is free to enter, and there is a free shuttle from the parking lot at City Hall. 31766 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Saturday, May 6

Gardening Class: Container Gardening

8 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on container gardening. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Mid-Spring Nature Hike

8-10:30 a.m. This spring nature hike will traverse the Sycamore Loop trail to Gato Road on The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, and will showcase the last of the spring wildflowers blooming on the land. Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for adults. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Dana Point Headlands Nature Walk

9-11 a.m. Join the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center for a walk that focuses on the plants and animals that can be found on the headlands. Participants will learn about the endemic, rare and endangered plants and animals that live in the area. The 1.5-mile walk occurs the first Saturday of each month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. The first step to planting a native garden is to remove your water-hungry lawn. Learn how to “kill your lawn” with Tree of Life Nursery’s Sam Manning in this informative workshop. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis 5K Walk

10 a.m. Great Strides provides an opportunity for people within the community to get involved in a great cause. Participants can form walk teams or participate individually. Walk day is a family-oriented event that includes children’s activities, food and festivities. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at Doheny State Beach at 10 a.m. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 714.938.1393. scalifornia@cff.org.

David Rosales Trunk Show

11 a.m.-5 p.m. The White Pelican Gallery’s May trunk show features jewelry designed by David Rosales. The show will run May 6-14. 34475 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.240.1991.

Outlets Fiesta de Mayo Celebration

1-4 p.m. Outlets at San Clemente will host its second annual Fiesta de Mayo Celebration with all proceeds benefitting the Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Foundation. The event will feature mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, craft beer, a taco truck and free family-friendly fun, including balloon artists, giveaways, a photo booth and more. 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Kentucky Derby Hat Party

1 p.m. Hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and Regency Theatres, the seventh annual Kentucky Derby Hat Party kicks off at 1 p.m. with a pre-race party. Hat judging begins at 2:30 p.m. (free popcorn for participants). The Parade of Horses begins at 3 p.m. and the Run for the Roses starts at 3:15 p.m. The race will be broadcasted live on a theatre movie screen. Rick’s Café will serve special derby drinks and the best derby hat will receive a prize from American Horse Products. Tickets are $20 per person before May 6 or $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at Regency Theatre or online at www.regencymovies.com. 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3456. www.sjcec.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Rod & The Pistons at 2:30 p.m. followed by Whiskey Tango at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, May 7

CASA Pinwheel Project

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County will be sticking 3,000 pinwheels in the ground in the Dana Point Harbor to represent the 3,000 children who are currently in the foster care system in the county, in conjunction with National Foster Care Awareness Month in May. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.casaoc.org/pinwheel.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.