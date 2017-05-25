Friday, May 26

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Theater: More…Senior Moments

8 p.m. When elderly Rose catches her husband with another woman in the nursing home, she decides to go on a quest for sexual adventure. The show continues through June 11. Tickets are $20. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, May 27

Rose Care

8 a.m. The class will help you keep those blooms in your garden all summer. Experts will cover deadheading, feeding and general care for healthy roses. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop: Plant Selections-Gardening with Desert Plants

9:30-10:30 a.m. Tree of Life’s Kevin Alison will give a talk on the plants of the state’s deserts, the evolution of desert habitats and more. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Friends of the Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m. The Friends of the Dana Point Headlands invites families to join the children’s program at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. The program is held the fourth Saturday of the month. Kids will learn about the natural world in a hands-on way. For reservations, email friendsoftheheadlands@cox.net. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Bioluminescence Night Cruise

8-10 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to witness marine birds, sea lions, and bioluminescent plankton. A net will drop down 600 feet to capture these creatures. Cost is $24-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise starting May 27-Oct. 28. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, May 28

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Shark Search Trip

11 a.m. Join Dana Wharf aboard the OCeanAdventures Catamaran and search for great whites, mako, thresher, blue and hammerhead sharks during a two hour trip. Tickets are $45 per person, $29 for children. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.2240603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music at the Swallow’s Inn

1:30 p.m. Listen to The Fullstones perform at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.