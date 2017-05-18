Friday, May 19

St. Edward Fiesta

5-10 p.m. Head to the carnival for games, rides, food, booths and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit tuition assistance at The Parish School at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. The event runs through Sunday, May 21. Parking will be available. St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Parish. 33926 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point. www.stedwardfiesta.org/. Photo: Courtesy of Lexie Pierce

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Mike De Bellis on Sax

7-10 p.m. Listen to Mike De Bellis with Don Gay at Adele’s. 2600 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesanclementeteinn.com.

Live Music: Cali Sol

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from Cali Sol at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents this classic happy-go-lucky view of small town vice and statewide political side-stepping through the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850’s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Show runs through May 21. Tickets are $29-$39. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Poul Pedersen

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music at the Swallow’s Inn

8:30 p.m. Listen to the Hollywood Hillbillies perform at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.



Saturday, May 20

AquaFest

8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Dana Point Aquatic Foundation and Westwind Sailing will host the 5th annual Open House to celebrate National Safe Boating Week. There will be sailing rides, SUP and kayak clinics, SUP race exhibition, jazzercise and SUP yoga classes and more. Westwind Sailing. 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. www.westwindsailing.com/.

A Walk through History

9 a.m. The walk focuses on Dana Point’s history. It’s designed to introduce participants to the several different main historical periods (i.e., Acjachemen, Spanish Mission, Rancho, and Modern Era). In more detail, participants will learn about the “Woodruff” Era of the 1920’s and 30’s, the surfing heritage, and the harbor construction. The walk occurs on the third Saturday of the month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Art in Nature

9-11 a.m. Spend a morning outdoors creating art in nature. Design and build natural masterpieces of practice drawing live animals using simple sketching techniques. All art skill levels are welcome and materials will be provided. The event is for ages 6 and up. General cost is $5, supporters are free. Register online at www.rmvreserve.org. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop: Design Basics

9:30-10:30 a.m. Pat Overby, a longtime designer of California native plant gardens, will provide information about getting started on your garden. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Dana Point ArtFest

10 a.m. More than 80 artists will showcase their art along Del Prado during the Dana Point ArtFest. There will be live music, food and beverages for purchase by local restaurants and more. It will be located between Ruby Lantern and Golden Lantern. www.dpartfest.com.

Doheny Blues Festival

11 a.m. The Doheny Blues Festival is a two-day music event at Doheny State Beach. More than 20 artists will perform including Joe Walsh, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Bonham and more. Tickets range from $20-$250. The event runs Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Doheny State Beach. 5300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.dohenybluesfestival.com.

Live Music at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m. Listen to Family Style perform from 2:30-6:30 p.m. followed by Grand Junction at 8:30 p.m. at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: The Bayou Brothers

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from The Bayou Brothers at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Leroy

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, May 21

CASA Pinwheel Project

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County will be sticking 3,000 pinwheels in the ground in the Dana Point Harbor to represent the 3,000 children who are currently in Orange County’s foster care system, in conjunction with National Foster Care Awareness Month in May. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.casaoc.org/pinwheel.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com