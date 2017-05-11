South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: May 12-14

Looking for something you and your mom can enjoy this weekend? There’s plenty to do in South Orange County including yoga, an art show and sale, and more.

Friday, May 12

Live Music: Waterman’s Harbor

4-7 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

SCHS & Shorecliffs Jazz Concert

5-6:30 p.m. Experience live jazz performed by the students of San Clemente High School and Shorecliffs Middle School to kick off the city’s music and movie series. The concert is located on the beach, north of the San Clemente Pier. Bring a towel or beach chair to enjoy the sunset. Free seating in the sand. Fisherman’s Restaurant will offer a full BBQ meal for $8. www.san-clemente.org.

Casa Comedy: Which Team is Funnier?

7 p.m. Two improv teams compete to see who gets the most laughs from the audience at Casa Romantica. The event is put on by Comedy Sportz, an organization with professional and high school comedy leagues nationwide. The Casa’s show features the Los Angeles professional team. Casa Romantica is offering bulk discounts to student members of Comedy Sportz high school leagues. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Live Music: Voodoo Groove

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Voodoo Groove at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents this classic happy-go-lucky view of small town vice and statewide political side-stepping through the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850’s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Show runs through May 21. Tickets are $29-$39. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘Almost, Maine’

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse presents Almost, Maine. In the play, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways on one cold Friday night. Show runs through May 14. Tickets are $15-$20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to Felisha perform at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Doheny State Beach Annual Grunion Night

9:30 p.m. Join a guided nature talk about grunion at Doheny State Beach to celebrate the grunion’s return. The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center will open at 8:30 p.m. for those who wish to visit. Guests are asked to meet between picnic sites A and B, near the entrance of the park. Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Saturday, May 13

SUP Yoga

8-9:30 a.m. Join Westwind Sailing and iHeartYoga for Stand up paddleboard yoga. Classes are $35 with board rental, $25 without. Sign up at iheartyoga.com. The class is the second Saturday of every month. Westwind Sailing, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. The walk occurs the second Saturday of the month. The two-mile walk begins at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. The first step to transitioning to a more sustainable garden is to remove your water-hungry lawn. The next step is learning how to create and care for your native garden. Tree of Life Nursery owner Mike Evans, teaches this informative workshop. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Smart Gardening 101: Backyard Bees

9:30-11 a.m. Learn about backyard bees at a free class during the 2017 Smart Gardening 101 Series with Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens and the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners. Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Capt. Dave’s Mother’s Day Whale Watching Cruise

May 13-14

9:30 a.m. Join Capt. Dave’s on Mother’s Day for a whale watching adventure. With the purchase of a ticket, a donation will be made to Kids Around the Word, a nonprofit helping children and families who have been affected by war, poverty, illness and natural disasters. Moms will receive a rose and a glass of champagne during the 2.5 hour tour. Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching Safari. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

Gardening Class: Container and Patio

10 a.m. Explore the basics of container gardening and learn how to grow your own organic food in raised beds, veggie boxes and pots. Tickets are $20 for members, $30 for non-members. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org/.

Dana Wharf Mother’s Day Whale Watching

10 a.m. Join Dana Wharf on Mother’s Day for a whale watching trip. Moms will receive a complimentary “MOMosa” or champagne during the trip. Tickets range from $29-$49. Reserve today online at www.danawharf.com or call 949.496.5794×7. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

Mother’s Day Fashion Tea

1:30-3:30 p.m. Enjoy a high tea with fashion vignettes, designer raffle prizes and more at the Monarch Beach Resort. Reservations are required. Tickets are $69 per person and includes the high tea experience and a gift bag. For reservations call 949.234.3423. 33 Degree North Restaurant, Monarch Beach Resort. 1 Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point. www.monarchbeachresort.com.

Mother’s Day Macrame Workshop

2-4 p.m. Bring your mom for a crafty community event. The workshop will include instruction and materials. Cost is $60 per person, $100 for pairs. iHeartYoga.34485 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.com. 949.363.3152.

Monarchs of Jazz

7 p.m. Listen to jazz music presented by vocalists Oleta Adams, saxman Warren Hill and keyboardist Brian Simpson at Monarch Beach Resort. Tickets range from $70 to $105. To purchase tickets, visit www.monarchbeachresort.com. 1 Monarch Beach Resort. 949.234.3200.

Dana Point Symphony

7:30 p.m. The Dana Point Symphony will close out their season with Theme Russe. Guests can listen to songs from some of Russia’s most-loved composers. Ignazio Terrasi, a guest conductor from the LA Opera will lead the final performance. To purchase tickets, visit www.danapointsymphony.com. St. Edward’s Church. 33926 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point.

Sunday, May 14

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5; the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Driving Miz Daisy Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. The vintage market offers a variety of vendors that sell antiques, restored items, local items and more. The market also offers a number of gourmet food trucks. There will be live music and a farmers’ market. Saddleback College. 28000 Margerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.422.0432. www.drivingmizdaisy.com.

Mother’s Day Whale Watching Cruise

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer for a Mother’s Day whale watching excursion. Cookies, pastries and tea will be provided. Tickets range from $25-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.