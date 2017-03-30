Friday, March 31

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

‘San Clemente’s Got Talent’

6-10 p.m. The San Clemente Sunrise Rotary hosts a talent competition at Casino San Clemente. Local restaurants and a no-host bar will be available for food and drinks. Performances by amateurs and semi-professional singers, dancer, comedians, magicians and more. Winners receive cash prizes. Admission is $55. 140 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. www.scsunriserotary.com.

Live Theater: ‘Our Town’

7 p.m. The premier of the classic play Our Town will be presented by the Laguna Niguel Community Theatre at the Sea County Senior & Community Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $18 for seniors and military. Show runs through April 2. 24602 Aliso Creek Road, Laguna Niguel. www.lagunanigueltheatre.org.

Live Music: Cheryl Silverstein and Carol Roman

7-9:30 p.m. Listen to live jazz, blues and pop standards from vocalist Cheryl Silverstein and keyboardist Carol Roman at Molly Bloom’s Irish Pub and Restaurant. 2391 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.218.0120. www.mollybloomspub.com.

Live Music: Billy Watson

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Billy Watson at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Comedy at Cabrillo Playhouse

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse welcomes comedian Andrew Norelli, who has performed on late night television as well as at venues across the country. There will be complimentary wine and beer on the patio before the show. Admission is $20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘On Golden Pond’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse stages the premier of ON Golden Pond, the touching, funny and warmly perceptive story of a spirited and lovable elderly couple facing their twilight years. Show runs through April 15. Tickets start at $20. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music at OverVue

8-11 p.m. A rotating lineup of musicians performs at OverVue Lounge at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott every Friday and Saturday night. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, April 1

Giant Egg Display

All day. In celebration of spring, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel introduces four definitely non-edible Easter eggs, each individually painted by local artists Trevor Mezak, James Galindo, Robin Hiers and Kym de los Reyes. People are invited to take photos in front of the display, which will be set up until April 23. One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point. 949.240.2000. www.ritzcarlton.com.

Gardening Class: Small Space Gardening

9 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on how to maximize a small garden space. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Tree of Life Nursery invites people to take a tour of Casa “La Paz” and see what’s in bloom around the nursery’s gardens. There will also be insightful discussion on how to get started with native gardening. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Art and the Sea

9-10:30 a.m. Motif Paint Events and the Ocean Institute host a unique painting class for kids ages 6-13. The $30 fee includes all materials and instruction, and kids will leave with a canvas painting of a whale to take home. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Artisan Bread Pop-Up Shop

Noon. The local family owned and operated Bread Artisan Bakery returns to The Ecology Center for their popular pop-up bread sale. Get there while supplies last. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with the first of two bands at 2:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Missy Andersen

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Missy Andersen at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Dream Brother

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Dream Brother at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music: Babylon Rockers

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Listen to live reggae music from Babylon Rockers at Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point. 949.488.0121. www.hennesseystavern.com.

Sunday, April 2

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Yoder Family Sundays at Casa Romantica

10 a.m.-2 p.m. At this month’s Yoder Family Sunday, learn about California watercolor landscape paintings of the 20th century with watercolor stations in the courtyard, live painting by plein air artists and a mARTketplace with local artisans. Yoder Family Sundays provide free admission to the Casa on the first Sunday of each month. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.