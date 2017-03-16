South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: March 17-19

Friday, March 17

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

St Patrick’s Day at Stillwater

Noon. Pair green beer, Guinness and Irish whiskey with corned beef tacos and “Irish pizza” at Stillwater Spirits and Sounds’ St. Patrick’s Day celebration. RSVP to reserve a table. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Music: ‘Big Band Swing Thing’

7:30 p.m. Jazz Studies at Saddleback College presents a night of big band and swing music. Joey Sellers and Saddleback’s own Big Band, along with vocalist Lauren DeMarco, will perform songs by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller and more. Tickets are $20. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Music: The Chris Andersen Band

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from The Chris Andersen Band at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘The Miracle Worker’

8 p.m. Based on a remarkable true story, this inspiring and unforgettable play is an American classic that tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Stage II at the Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘Angel Street’

8 p.m. Angel Street focuses on a seemingly normal couple, but it turns out the suave Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his wife, Bella, into insanity under the guise of kindness. Angel Street was a hit on Broadway and still stands as one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, March 18

Gardening Class: Grow Perfect Tomatoes

9 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on growing tomatoes in your garden. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Tree of Life Nursery’s popular Replace Your Lawn workshops return with a class entitled, “Creating and Caring for Your Native Garden.” Tree of Life owner Mike Evans shares his 35 years of experience with native plants and teaches guests about site preparation, initial irrigation techniques and working with tricky landscape situations. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

A Walk through Dana Point History

9-11 a.m. Participants will learn about the “Woodruff” Era of the 1920s and ’30s, the surfing heritage, and the harbor construction. The walk is about 1.5 miles long. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org. Dana Point Nature Interpretative Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527.

Macrame Workshop

2-4 p.m. Learn the craft of macrame with iHeartYoga. The $60 admission price includes instruction and materials. Reserve a spot online. 34485 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with music from West Coast Strayz at 2:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Eli Locke at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: The Cholulas

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from the The Cholulas at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: The Show Killers

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Show Killers at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, March 19

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Upcoming Event: Wednesday, March 22: Fiesta Grandé

6-9 p.m. Stop by The Swallow’s Inn for the annual Fiesta Grandé. This year’s Wild West celebration continues the Swallows Day Parade season with music, drinks and a series of Western-themed costume and grooming contests, including Hairiest Man, Best Prairie Woman, Best Saloon Girl, Best Belt Buckle and much more. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1976. www.swallowsparade.com.