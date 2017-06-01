South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: June 2-4

Friday, June 2

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring our your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

First Friday Film

7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Library presents “Collateral Beauty” at La Sala Auditorium in the San Juan Capistrano Library. $2 donation supports the library. 31495 El Camino Real, 949.248.5132, www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Casino Night

7-11 p.m. Poker players can help guide dogs and their partners by playing in the Tee Off For Guide Dogs at the Dana Point Yacht Club. Proceeds will benefit Guide Dogs for the Blind. There will be blackjack, craps, poker, roulette and more. Registration is $75 per person. 24399 Dana Drive, Dana Point. www.teeofffordogs.org/casino-night-registration/.

Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of Moana. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music in the OverVue Lounge every Friday and Saturday evenings. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Theater: More…Senior Moments

8 p.m. When elderly Rose catches her husband with another woman in the nursing home, she decides to go on a quest for sexual adventure. The show continues through June 11. Tickets are $20. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, June 3

Attracting Butterflies

9 a.m. Learn how to provide a garden habitat for pollinators. Armstrong Garden Center experts will show which plants will attract the butterflies and share tips and techniques to increase their visits. 32382 Del Obispo, Suite D, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the plants and animals that can be found in the Dana Point Headlands. The walk will teach guests about Coastal Sage Scrub and the Pacific Pocket Mouse. The nature walk occurs on the first Saturday of every month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Smart Gardening 101: Veggies for a Hot Season

9:30-11 a.m. Participate in a free class during the 2017 Smart Gardening 101 Series with Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens and the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners. Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Old Town Doggy Showdown

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy carnival games for your dog and the whole family. The event also includes dog adoptions, an agility course, demonstrations, face painting, a photo booth, vendors and prizes. Enter your dog in a contest—best costume, sit and down, obstacle course, recall races and a stay competition—for a chance to win prizes. Proceeds benefit local animal rescue Fur-Ever Home. Historic Town Center Park, 31852 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano.

Paleontology Lecture

1-2 p.m. Join paleontologist Eric Scott as he gives a free lecture on prehistoric life in California, including various Ice Age animals that once called San Juan Capistrano home. His talk will emphasize how fossils of prehistoric horses from Orange County are currently revising what we know about horse evolution during the Ice Ages. 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.248.5132. www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Adventure Sail

1 p.m. Set sail aboard the schooner Spirit of Dana Point during a tallship adventure sail. Join the crew and help raise the sail, handle lines and steer the ship, or simply sit back and relax. Tickets are $60 for adults, $50 for seniors and active duty military, $40 for children 4-17. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org/event/adventure-sail.

Sunday, June 4

South Coast Singers: Through the Years

4 p.m. The musical group will take guests on a fast-paced stroll through the musical lanes of the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Songs from artists Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra and more will be included. Tickets range $10-$20 and can be purchased at www.southcoastsingers.org/our-concerts/. St. Andrews by the Sea. 2001 Calle Frontera, San Clemente.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching