Friday, Jan. 27

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Food and Wine Experience

6-9 p.m. The Dana Hills Boys Lacrosse Program is bringing together top chefs for the first annual Food and Wine Experience fundraiser. There will be eight top chefs from the area for a 21 and older VIP party that includes food and beverage samples aplenty. Tickets are $100. Ocean Institute. 32500 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-food-wine-experience-tickets-28737971045.

Live Music: Hart and Soul Band

7-10 p.m. Listen to live music from Hart and Soul Band at Adele’s in the San Clemente Inn. 2600 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesinthesanclementeinn.com.

Live Music: Cosmo Watts

7:30-11 p.m. Join Cosmo Watts for live music at Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandseasrestaurants.com.

Live Music: Billy Watson

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Billy Watson at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Kitchen Witches’

8 p.m. Combine Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer and you have the rousingly hilarious comedy, Kitchen Witches, which containers at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Show runs through Feb. 5, and tickets start at $20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Showoff! International Playwriting Festival

8 p.m. The annual ShowOff! International Playwriting Festival features the world premiere of seven 10-minute plays. The audience votes for their favorite plays, and the top three winners get cash prizes after the last performance. After nearly 300 entries are received from all over the world, a team of readers selects, reads and grades each play, keeping the identity of the playwrights anonymous until the top 10 plays are selected—attendees only see the top seven plays. Festival runs through Jan. 29, and tickets start at $20. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.com.

Live Music: Leslie Lowe

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Leslie Lowe at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30 a.m. Learn how to create a thriving inland garden that can survive in hot climates with Tree of Life Nursery and native plant expert Abby Harned. The workshop is part of an ongoing series. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Native Gardens Design and Care Workshop

10 a.m. Learn how to cultivate an abundant, low-maintenance and drought-tolerant native garden with The Ecology Center. You’ll learn about plant choices, site preparation, lawn remediation, irrigation, mulching and more. Cost for the workshop is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration

1-3 p.m. Stop by the Outlets at San Clemente for a family-friendly celebration of the lunar new year. There will be a dragon dance, interactive dances for kids, live music, arts and crafts activities, face painting, giveaways and more. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Flock of 80’s kicks off a day of live music at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Jimi Nelson Band at 8:30 p.m. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Wayback Brothers

7:30-11 p.m. Join Wayback Brothers for live music at Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandseasrestaurants.com.

Live Music: Family Style

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Family Style at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Olivia Rohde

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Olivia Rohde at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. I Heart Yoga holds a Bend & Brew at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Mission San Juan Capistrano Women’s Guild Wine Tasting

2-5 p.m. The Women’s Guild wine tasting fundraiser at Café Mozart will benefit the Mission and includes a buffet, silent auction and live entertainment. Tickets are $40. For more information, call Dottie at 909.273.0357. Café Mozart. 31952 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Live Music: Classical Piano Duet

2:30 p.m. Keyboard Studies at Saddleback College presents Anna Grigorian and Natasha Gubenko in a piano duet performing a program of famous works such as Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Scaramouche by Milhaud, Petite Suite by Debussy and more. Tickets are $15 for general admission, with discounts for seniors and students. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4413. www.saddleback.edu/arts.