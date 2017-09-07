South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10

Friday, September 8

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring & knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Workshop: Keepsake Enameled Photo Pendant

1-3 p.m. Combined photography and torch fired enamels to create a keepsake pendant featuring a photo. All experience levels are welcome to join the workshop. The price is $135 and includes all materials. Students will learn enameling basics. Sawdust Art Festival. 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.sawdustfestival.org.

Sunset Parade Sails

4:30-7:30 p.m. Join the armada and cast off for adventure aboard a historic tall ship. The escort cruise provides guests with a shorter “at sea experience” while allowing them to experience the sights, smells and sounds of blasting cannons, towering rigging, bustling decks and more. Tickets are $50 for adults, $40 for children ages 4-14. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Parade of Sails and Maybe Whales

5-7:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf during the Ocean Institute’s tall ships parade at sunset. The trip will begin by watching the parade sail into the Dana Point Harbor. After the cruise, guests will join the search for wildlife. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Food & Wine Experience: A Taste of Baja

6-9 p.m. Executive Chef Brian Sundeen invites guests to join him for an evening of cocktails and cuisine prepared in an outdoor kitchen where he and his chefs will engage and interact with guests as they prepare the specialty meals. The experience will highlight tapas-style tasting dishes along with 15 boutique wineries from the Baja region. Price is $95 per person. The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point. 949.240.2000.

Sails ‘N Ales Tall Ships Festival Kickoff Party

6-9 p.m. Help the Ocean Institute celebrate the start the 33rd annual Ocean Institute Tall Ships Festival with the Sales ‘N Ales Party. There will be beer and cider tastings, live music, food trucks and mermaid encounters. General admission pre-sale tickets are $30, a four-pack pre-sale general admission is $100, kids tickets and designated driver tickets are $20. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Richard Smith

7 p.m. Richard Smith will perform live at the Dana Point Community House. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Dana Point Community House. 24642 San Juan Ave., Dana Point. www.lordofthestringsconcerts.com.

Live Music: Tom Mitchell Duo

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music at the OverVue Lounge. Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort & Spa. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point.

Live Music: Neon Nation

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Saturday, September 9

Talega Run Club

7:30 a.m. Doing your 1st 5k or your 50th Marathon? Run with other new and experienced runners. We always have a fun 3 Mile course planned with several runners adding miles depending on their training goals. This is a free Run Club with post-run goodies. Peet’s Coffee in Talega, 801 Avenida Talega, San Clemente. 949.558.5054. www.facebook.com/2XUSanClemente.

Garden Basics

9 a.m. Dig right in and get a jumpstart on fall planting. Armstrong’s team of experts will share how to determine soil type and sunlight to provide attendees helpful tips for success. Guests will learn the importance of mulching, planting, watering and more. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. It’s designed to introduce participants to the whale seasons. The walk occurs the second Saturday of the month and is about 1.5 miles long. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527 to RSVP. www.danapoint.org.

Breakfast with Mermaids

9-10:30 a.m. Join the Ocean Institute for breakfast with some special guests. Meet and greet with a mermaid, make a mermaid craft and enjoy some pancakes. The event also runs Sunday, Sept. 10. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for children 2-11, infants under 1 are free but must be registered. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Sage Advice Series: Watering Native Plants

9:30-10:30 a.m. Learn about the details of the new “Watering Native Plants” guide with Tree of Life Nursery. Participants will learn about when to water, how much to water and more. The event is free. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Casa Jazz Club: Master Class with Gerald Clayton

10 a.m.-noon. Take a master class in jazz piano from Gerald Clayton. Clayton is a pianist and composer who performs internationally with the Gerald Clayton Trio and more. The cost is free. Casa Romantica. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casraromantica.org.

Adopt-A-Pet Event

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the Ark of San Juan and Leashes for Love will host an adopt-a-pet event. There will be refreshments and a bake sale, raffle items and more. 27111 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach. 949.661.9355. www.propertiesinorangecounty.com.

Gelson’s Tasting Event

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Gelson’s Markets will be holding a hatch chile seasonal celebration with complimentary onsite roasting, sampling of hatch chile favorites, contests and more. The event will take place at the Dana Point location. 24 Pointe Monarch Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.8147. www.gelsons.com.

Essential Oil Restorative Aromatherapy Workshop

2-4 p.m. Join Devin Grindrod for a 90-minute restorative essential oil and aromatherapy workshop. Guests will leave with a handful of diffuser recipes to help increase focus and relieve anxiety. The workshop includes a 75-minute restorative yoga class. Space is limited. Price is $35. iHeartYoga. 34485 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.org.

Cannon Battle Sails

4:30-7:30 p.m. Sail on a tall ship during a mock cannon battle. Enjoy blasting cannons, towering rigging, bustling decks and more. Work with the crew to haul up the sail or sit back and relax. The sail also occurs on Sunday, Sept. 10. Tickets are $70 for adults, $60 for children 4-14. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

An Evening on Broadway

5-8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and your favorite Broadway hits performed by Broadway stars Ivan Rutherford, Shannon Brennan and Robert Meffe. The event is held by the San Dollar Guild. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 in advance. There will be a silent auction and an opportunity drawing for a grand prize. The support of the event will benefit the Ocean Institute. Mission Viejo Country Club. 26200 Country Club Drive, Mission Viejo. www.ocean-institute.org.

Stand Up for SOCSA

7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of music and comedy with the Stand up for SOCSA fundraiser. Molly Bergman will perform before comedian Rita Rudner takes the stage. All proceeds benefit the SOCSA Academy. Tickets are $35. Porthole Theater, Dana Hills High School. 33333 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.socsarts.org.

Stand-Up Comedy: Bil Dwyer

7:30 p.m. Headliner will be Bil Dwyer is an accomplished stand-up comic, who has appeared on many late-night television talk shows, hosted his own half hour stand-up special on Comedy Central and was a finalist on Season 4 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Dwyer has also appeared in various sitcoms. Tickets are $17.50. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.comedyintheoc.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Babylon Rockers

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Babylon Rockers will perform at Sunsets. Sunsets Capistrano Beach. 34700 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach.

Live Music: Olio

9 p.m. Olio will perform at Hennessey’s Tavern. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point.

Live Music: Fast Times

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Sunday, September 10

Dana Point to San Clemente Beach Walk

8 a.m.-noon. Join Orange County Sierrans Section for a cool walk on the beach. The walk is eight miles and includes a stop for lunch at the San Clemente Pier. The return trip will be made by bus. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Doheny Park Road and Dana Point Harbor Drive. www.facebook.com/ocsierrasingles/.

The Coast Vintage Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 180 vendors will be available with vintage items. There will be live music, food trucks, a mini farmers’ market, classic cars and more. There is free admission and free parking. The market is held the second Sunday of every month. For more information, call 949.381.9947. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. www.thecoastvintagemarket.com.

NFL Sunday Watch Party

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join StillWater Spirit & Sounds for football games and drink specials. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Live Music: West Coast Strayz

4-7 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Live Music: Jimmy Cormier

9 p.m. Listen to live music at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.