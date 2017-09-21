South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24

Friday, September 22

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring and knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Fellowship and Movie

5:30-8:30 p.m. Join Palisades United Methodist Church for an evening of fellowship followed by a movie under the stars. Dinner will be a mac and cheese bar, catered by Stephanie Harrelson. Anna Young will perform live entertainment before a viewing of Moana. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Call the church to reserve your spot at 949.496.5502. 27002 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach.

Stôn Tunk Show

6-9 p.m. Join Eco Waterhouse and Stôn for an evening of jewelry, champagne, hors d’oeuvres and more. Eco Waterhouse. 24671 La Plaza, Suite 2, Dana Point.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Leslie Lowe

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, #106, San Clemente.

Live Theater: ‘Cabaret’

8 p.m. Forget your troubles and head to the Cabaret at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Cabaret explores the crazy and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer, and English singer Sally Bowles as they become friends and enjoy the bohemian lifestyle of the final days of Germany’s Republic. Ticket prices range from $20-$25. The show continues through Sunday, Oct. 8. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Carbillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: The Reflexx

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirits & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Live Music: Will Champlin

9 p.m. Listen to live music in 33North. Monarch Beach Resort. 1 Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point.

Saturday, September 23

South OC Cars and Coffee

7-9 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee is a gathering of car enthusiasts every Saturday morning. Vehicles of all makes and models will be on display. More than 500 cars are expected to show up to the weekly event. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa. www.facebook.com/southoccarsandcoffee.

North Ridge Hike

7-9:30 a.m. Welcome the first weekend of fall with a hike out to North Ridge and back along Shady Canyon. The difficulty level is moderate and is about 4.25 miles long. Participants must be registered by 4 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Sage Advice Series: Hard-Working Natives

9:30-10:30 a.m. Native plant expert Colin Dunleavy will lead a discussion of hard-working, low maintenance native plants. Learn about which plants will be dependable and effective in the garden. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. www.californianativeplants.com.

Meet the Designers

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Armstrong’s team of designers will give an overview of available services, will show portfolios of previous work and answer general landscape design questions. Registration is not required. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Friends of the Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m. Join the monthly children’s programs at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center every fourth Saturday of the month. The program is designed to teach kids about the natural world around the Headlands. Programs are hands-on and generally geared toward elementary school-aged kids. RSVP online at www.fodph.org. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Trips go out every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: One Less Monkey

1 p.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s Tavern Dana Point. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point.

Saturdays at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. West Coast Strayz performs, followed by Lightning Train at 8:30 p.m. Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.



Live Music: Rob Staley Band

4-7 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirits & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Shea Center BBQ & Family Faire

4-10 p.m. The 39th annual Shea Center BBQ & Family Faire will feature over 300 silent auction items, old fashioned country faire games, a petting zoo, Shea Center rider demonstrations and a BBQ dinner from the Montage Laguna Beach. Western wear is encouraged. Live music by Swingshift. Tickets must be ordered online at www.sheacenter.org/events.php. J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, 26284 Oso Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.240.8441.

Toast to the Casa 15th Anniversary

5:30-10 p.m. The 15th annual Toast to the Casa will help raise necessary funds to continue providing innovative cultural programs for the San Clemente community and children, and to preserve the city’s historic landmark. Enjoy fare from more than 20 local restaurants, wineries and breweries, spectacular entertainment, as well as live and silent auctions at the crystal ball-themed fundraiser. Tickets are $200 per person. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Sleep Like a Baby Again Sleep Workshop

6-8 p.m. Join Alan Hostetter for an evening of relaxation through his workshop which includes Yoga Nidra, aromatherapy, crystal singing bowls and more. Price is $20 for pre-registration and $30 at the door. Yoga Bungalow. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. www.yoga-bungalow.com.

Lass Your Aff Off at Adele’s

7:30 p.m. Jay Hewlett will headline the show while additional guests include Charles Sanchez, Chris Z!, Jake Leos and Mario Hirose. Adele’s at the San Clemente Inn. 2600 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelessanclementeinn.com.

Live Music: Chris Anderson

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, #106, San Clemente.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Bioluminescence Night Cruise

8-10 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to witness marine birds, sea lions and bioluminescent plankton. A net will drop down 600 feet to capture these creatures. Cost is $24-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: Funk Shui Planet with Boostive

9 p.m. Funk Shui Planet with Boostive will perform live music. 21 and over. $10 tickets. Save $2 on your order by sharing this event with your friends at checkout. OC Tavern, 369 S. El Camino Real San Clemente. 949.542.8877. www.octavern.com.

Live Music: Flock of 80s

9 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirits & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Sunday, September 24

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Live Music: Olivia Rohde

1 p.m. Listen to live music at Rancho Capistrano Winery. 26755 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano.

Live Music: Griffin Wright

2 p.m. Listen to live music at The Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Live Music: Tijuana Dogs

2:30 p.m. Listen to live music at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Foreign Film

3 p.m. This month’s selection is Theeb, directed by Naji Abu Nowar. The film is set in 1916 in the Ottoman Empire. No registration is required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Live Music: Jimmy Cormier

4 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirits & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Cowgirl & Cowboy Western Gala

5:30-10 p.m. The Pet Project Foundation’s annual gala aims to benefit the San Clemente/Dana Point Pro-Humane Animal Shelter. There will be a three-course meal, silent and live auctions, dancing and more. Tickets are $135 each, and sponsorships are available. Bella Collina Golf Club. 200 Avenida La Pata, San Clemente. www.petprojectfoundation.org.