South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Sept. 15-Sunday, Sept. 17

Friday, September 15

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring & knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Romance of the Mission Benefit Gala

6-10 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano hosts its annual Romance of the Mission Benefit Gala, concert and dinner presented by the Mission Preservation Foundation. Proceeds benefit the much-needed preservation of Orange County’s only mission. The event features a pre-show reception, a concert in the Great Stone Church, and dinner in the central courtyard. $350 per ticket. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.



Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Poul Pedersen

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, #106, San Clemente. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music: Suitcase Johnnie

7:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Mary McIntosh

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music in the OverVue Lounge. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Theater: Cabaret

8 p.m. Forget your troubles and head to the Cabaret at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Cabaret explores the crazy and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer and English singer Sally Bowles as they become friends and enjoy the bohemian lifestyle of the final days of Germany’s Republic. Ticket prices range from $20-$25. The show continues through Oct. 8. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Carbillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Tijuana Dogs

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.dpstillwater.com.

Live Music: One Less Monkey

9 p.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s Tavern. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point. www.henneseystavern.com/dana_point.

Saturday, September 16

Hardman Invitational

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Join in on the second annual Hardman Invitational. The route will begin and end in San Clemente at the Community Outreach Alliance facility and cover paved roads and dirt trails. There will be post ride food and drinks for all participants along with raffle prizes. All proceeds will benefit COA. Register at www.bikereg.com/hardman-invitational. Community Outreach Alliance. 1050 Calle Negocio, San Clemente.

South OC Cars and Coffee

7-9 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee is a gathering of car enthusiasts every Saturday morning. Vehicles of all makes and models will be on display. More than 500 cars are expected to show up to the weekly event. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.facebook.com/SouthOCCarsAndCoffee.

Students Run LA Meeting

7:30 a.m. Students and coaches will kick-off their training program for the LA Marathon. The Students Run LA organization (SRLA) uses the process of training for the LA Marathon to teach how to set a goal and work hard to complete it. Over the seven-month training period, the students learn how to transfer these skills into their education and their lives. This event (and SRLA in general) is not competitive. This will be fun 3.1 mile (5K) run that starts and ends at 2XU San Clemente and will celebrate the start of the SRLA training season and the end of summer. 101 Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 506.

AAUC Tech Trek Breakfast

8:45 a.m. The annual Tech Trek meeting of AAUW San Clemente-Capistrano Bay branch will be held at San Juan Hills Clubhouse. Admission is $18.50 per person and a buffet breakfast will be served. New members are welcome at AAUW meetings and donations for Tech Trek help foster continued support to inspire middle school girls to explore STEM careers. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. www.sccb-ca.aauw.net.

A Walk through History

9 a.m. The walk focuses on Dana Point history. It’s designed to introduce participants to the several different main historical periods (ie, Acjachemen, Spanish Mission, Rancho, and Modern Era). In more detail, participants will learn about the “Woodruff” Era of the 1920’s and 30’s, the surfing heritage, and the harbor construction. The walk occurs on the third Saturday of the month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Sage Advice Series: Natives for Dry Shade

9:30-10:30 a.m. Join landscape architect Jeremy Sison as he discusses strategies to enhance and draw interest to the dry, shaded areas of landscape. He will discuss plants that have adapted to the niche environment and how to use plants with different flower colors, leaf color and texture as well as overall plant forms to bring warmth and depth into darker spaces. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. www.californianativeplants.com.

Relay for Life Dana Point-Laguna Beach

10 a.m. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life aims to raise funds to end cancer. The event includes walks to remember loved ones, celebrate survivors and more. The event is 24-hours long. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern, Dana Point. For more information, contact Diana Taylor at 503.803.2786.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Trips go out every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival

11 a.m.-11 p.m. The weekend-long Greek Festival kicks off with dancing, Greek food and wine, church tours, art and more. Runs Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church. 27129 Calle Arroyo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.542.3445. www.sjcgreekfest.org.

Geology Hike at Willow

1-4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of unspoiled canyon views and learn about the geology of this area. The rocks and fossils reveal fascinating stories about the park’s ancient environments. This free event will be a 3.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain, 600-foot elevation gain. Parking is $3 per vehicle. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.923.2235. www.ocparks.com/lagunacoast.

Autumn Evening in France

2-4:30 p.m. Learn how to make three French comfort food dishes with instructor Denise Stillman. The class is $40 but has an additional $20 material fee. Dana Point Community Center. 34052 Del Obispo St., Dana Point. www.danapoint.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Family Style performs followed by the Jimi Nelson Band at 8:30 p.m. The Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Green Feast 2017

5 p.m. Local farmers, fisherman, wine makers and chefs will serve a farm-to-table dinner. Funds raised at the event will support the Ecology Center’s educational initiatives. This year, Drew Deckman and Jennifer Sherman will be the chefs. Tickets are $275. Appetizers begin at 5 p.m. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Comedy Show and Live Taping

7-9 p.m. Head to the Camino Real Playhouse for a night of comedy. Peter Marr will headline the evening’s show with Beau McFarland and Matt Balaker as feature comedians. Frank Cronin will be the evening’s host. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will have complimentary craft beer and wine available. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Leo Hurd

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, #106, San Clemente. www.boarnoawinebar.com.

Live Theater: Cabaret

8 p.m. Forget your troubles and head to the Cabaret at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Cabaret explores the crazy and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer and English singer Sally Bowles as they become friends and enjoy the bohemian lifestyle of the final days of Germany’s Republic. Ticket prices range from $20-$25. The show continues through Oct. 8. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Carbillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Gary & Will

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music in the OverVue Lounge. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Backlash

9 p.m.-midnight. Backlash will perform at Stillwater. Stillwater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.dpstillwater.com.

Live Music: The Night Howls

9 p.m. The Night Howls will perform at Hennessey’s Tavern. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point. www.hennesystavern.com/dana_point.

Sunday, September 17

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Dana Point Lantern District Classic Car & Motorcycle Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Dana Point, will hold the Dana Point Lantern District Classic Car and Motorcycle Show. The event will be held on Del Prado between the Lantern District arch and Violet Lantern. There will be hundreds of classic and cusom cars, a motorcycle display, awards, food and more. www.danapointchamber.com.

Soul Food: “No Man is an Island”

10:30 a.m. The event will explore the oneness of humanity and the rights of every human being as they walk the path to achieving it. This is the world premiere of Nightingale, a women’s musical ensemble. A light breakfast will be served prior to the event. San Clemente Baha’i Center, 3316 Avenida del Presidente. 949.791.9192. scbahailsa@yahoo.com. www.bahaicenter.com.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Historic Bell Ringing for Constitution Day

1 p.m. In honor of Constitution Day, and in partnerships with the Daughters of the American Revolution, join the Mission for a ringing of the historic bells. Free with admission to the Mission. Mission San Juan Capistrano. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Theater: Cabaret

2 p.m. Forget your troubles and head to the Cabaret at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Cabaret explores the crazy and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer and English singer Sally Bowles as they become friends and enjoy the bohemian lifestyle of the final days of Germany’s Republic. Ticket prices range from $20-$25. The show continues through Oct. 8. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Carbillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Travel Club

2-4 p.m. If you love to travel, learn new things, explore new places and meet fellow adventurers, head to the travel club. Guest speaker and travel consultant Chuck Weghorst of Saddleback College will offer travel tips and take on questions. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Live Music: California Rangers

2-6 p.m. California Rangers will perform at Stillwater. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.dpstillwater.com.