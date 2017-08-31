South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 3

Friday, September 1

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring & knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Live Music Rod Frias

6-9 p.m. Listen to live music at JC Beans Coffee House. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

First Friday Film

7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Library presents a film at the La Sala Auditorium in the San Juan Capistrano Library the first Friday of each month. $2 donation supports the library. 31495 El Camino Real, 949.493.2688, www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Live Music: Anesha Rose

8 p.m.-midnight. Anesha Rose will perform at the Wine Bistro Dana Point. 34091 La Plaza, Dana Point.

Live Music: Three Chord Justice

8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Three Chord Justice performs at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.



Live Music: Black Market III

9 p.m. Black Market III will perform at Hennessey’s Tavern. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point.

Live Music: Yachtley Crew

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Saturday, September 2

SUP Yoga

8-9:30 a.m. Join Westwind Sailing and iHeartYoga for Stand up paddleboard yoga. Classes are $35 with board rental, $25 without. Sign up at iheartyoga.com. The class is the second Saturday of every month. Westwind Sailing, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9-11 a.m. Join the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center for a walk that focuses on the plants and animals that can be found on the headlands. Participants will learn about the endemic, rare and endangered plants and animals that live in the area. The 1.5-mile walk occurs the first Saturday of each month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Free Saturday Film

10 a.m.-noon. The San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library welcomes families to enjoy free popcorn and a movie at La Sala Auditorium. 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.248.5132. www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Caspers Park Foundation Nature Talk

10-11 a.m. This nature-themed lecture is held in association with the monthly meeting of Caspers Park Foundation (CPF) volunteers. This month’s subject is the Starr Ranch Audubon. Reservations are not necessary, so call the Caspers Park Foundation for accurate seat availability. Parking fee is $5. 949.923.2210. CaspersParkFoundation@gmail.com. www.rmvreserve.org.

Fall Gardening 101

2-4 p.m. Join The Ecology Center for a workshop on gardening in the fall. Each participant will take home a sample of compost and a seasonal planting chart. The class is open to any age. $30 for non-members, $20 for members. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Live Music: Taji

6 p.m. Taji will perform at JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

Hobie Speaker Series: John John Florence

6:30-9 p.m. Pro surfer John John Florence will give a milit-media presentation and a Q&A during the Hobie Surf Shop speaker event. He will discuss where he’s been, what drives him and where he’s going. There will be giveaways, photo opportunities and more. All ages are welcome and the event is free. Hobie Surf Shop Dana Point. 34174 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.2366. www.hobiesurfshop.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Flashback Heart Attack

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Live Music: The Apes

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s Tavern. 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point.

Sunday, September 3

Friends of the Library Bookstore First Sunday Event

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Peruse the extensive selection of cookbooks from your favorite chefs including Julia Child, Ina Garten, Jamie Oliver and more. A variety of entertaining and educational children’s books will be available in the courtyard. Volunteers are needed for three-hour morning or afternoon shifts. Inquire at the bookstore. San Clemente Library, 242 Avenida Del Mar. 949.492.3493. www.ocpl.org/liboc/sc.

Serra Chapel Tour

11:15 a.m.-noon. In honor of Saint Serra’s 300th birthday celebration, the Mission is offering guests the chance to enjoy a private tour of the Serra Chapel, the most historically significant chapel in California, every Sunday. $2-3 in addition to regular admission. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Live Music: Rye Brothers

2:30-7:30 p.m. The Rye Brothers perform at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Niu Roots Band

4:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Mahe. 24961 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Live Music: Flock of 80s

7-10 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.