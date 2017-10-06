South Orange County Weekend Event Guide Friday Oct. 6-Sunday Oct. 8

Photo: Eric Heinz

Saturday, Oct. 7

Dana Point Oktoberfest

Noon-7 p.m. The annual Dana Point Oktoberfest returns for another year at Sea Terrace Park. Guests can choose from a selection of beers, a wide variety of food and live entertainment. Admission to the event is free. Prices vary on food. A collection mug can be purchased for $20 for beer, after the first drink refills are $10. There will be a free shuttle service from Dana Hills High School. The shuttles run from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. www.danapointoktoberfest.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

21st Annual Vintage Food and Wine Festival

6-10 p.m. Enjoy food, wine, dancing and a lot of fun. 21 and over. Tickets are $40. Mission San Juan Capistrano. 26801 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano. 949 234.1300. www.vintagesjc.com

Let’s Explore Dinosaurs!

11 a.m. Join the Dana Point Library to learn about dinosaurs for International Dinosaur month. This is a program for families to enjoy together. Designed for kids ages 3-5 and their favorite grown-up. It is free to attend. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Rd., Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Acorn Day

10 a.m-12 p.m. The County of Orange and OC Parks are pleased to welcome back Acorn Day to O’Neill Regional Park. The family friendly celebration includes crafts, active games, face-painting, acorn and oak tree planting, and a live butterfly enclosure. OC Parks invites visitors to enjoy live animal demonstrations and live music from Shadybrook Bluegrass. Admission and parking are free. O’Neill Regional Park, 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Canyon. 949.923.2260.

Live Music: Young Dubliners

8 p.m. Listen to live music at The Coach House. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9-11 a.m. Join the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center for a walk that focuses on the plants and animals that can be found on the headlands. Participants will learn about the endemic, rare and endangered plants and animals that live in the area. The 1.5-mile walk occurs the first Saturday of each month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Caspers Park Foundation Nature Talk

10-11 a.m. This nature-themed lecture is held in association with the monthly meeting of Caspers Park Foundation (CPF) volunteers. Parking fee is $5. For more information, email caspersparkfoundation@gmail.com. Caspers Wilderness Park. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.rmvreserve.org.

Let’s Explore!

11 a.m. Join the library as they stomp full STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and explore the world. This is a program for families and kids ages 3-5 years old. No registration is required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, October 8

Live Music: Chris Daniels Project

1:30 p.m. Listen to live music at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Rik Emmett of Triumph

7 p.m. An acoustic duo performance with Dave Dunlop. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Learn the Truth About Wolves

2 p.m. A presentation will be made by Skie Bender of Educational Outreach for Wolf Haven International, a nonprofit sanctuary for captive-born wolves. She will share her passion and knowledge regarding wolves by dispelling all myths and legends. No registration is required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.