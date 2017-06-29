South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2

Friday, June 30

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring our your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music at Waterman’s Harbor

5-7 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Music with the Four Corners Band

7-11 p.m. Listen to live music from the Four Corners Band. Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: The Show Killers

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to the Show Killers perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of Pete’s Dragon. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to The Dirty Martini’s in the OverVue Lounge. Every Friday and Saturday evening there is live music. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

8 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Saturday, July 1

Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari

8 a.m. Grab a seat on the Manute’a and search for dolphins and whales with Captain Dave. Trips leave every day at various times. Tickets for adults are $65, $45 for children 1-12 and $20 for infants under 1. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

San Clemente Monthly Beach Cleanup

9-11 a.m. Join OC Coastkeeper and help clean the beach by removing trash. Registering online before the event is recommended. Calafia State Beach. 225 W. Calafia, San Clemente. 714.850.1965. www.coastkeeper.org.

Red, White & Blue Planter Make & Take

9 a.m. Create a patriotic look for your porch or patio with a red, white and blue planter. Those who attend will see a demonstration and will receive hands-on planting. Registration is necessary to attend and $15.99 fee is required the day of class. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the plants and animals that can be found in the Dana Point Headlands. The walk occurs every first Saturday of the month and begins at the Nature Interpretive Center. It’s 1.5 to hours long covering about 1.5 miles. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Trips are scheduled Saturday and Sundays throughout the month. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Eco-Tots

10:30 a.m. Bring the toddler and have a morning of garden fun and hands-on learning. The class is 1.5 hours long and is geared for children 0-5 years old. Tickets are $25 per family. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Historic Bell Ringing: Feast of St. Junipero Serra

Noon. In honor of the Feast of Saint Junipero Serra, there will be a historic bell ringing ceremony at the Mission. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

San Juan Capistrano Carnival

Noon-10 p.m. The city’s four-day carnival kicks off with 17 rides and a midway for those who want to try their luck at winning a prize at one of the carnival games. For information on wristband and ticket prices, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion.

Saturday’s at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30-11:30 p.m. Live music and food from Lisa’s Kitchen every Saturday at The Swallow’s Inn. Two new bands perform every week. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Fourth of July Kick-Off Concert at Historical Society

4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a free concert at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. Two concerts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature guitarist Mike Chamberlin performing some of the greatest love songs from World War II. Bring a beach chair or blanket, kick back, and enjoy the songs that inspired the country during the early 1940s. The event is free to the public, but donations for historic preservation are appreciated. O’Neill Museum. 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. www.sjchistoricalsociety.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Leslie Lowe

8-11 p.m. Listen to Leslie Lowe perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunset Cinema

8 p.m. Grab a blanket and the family to watch Sing, hosted by OC Parks. The movie is free to attend, and free parking will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will start around 8 p.m. There will be food trucks serving on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.923.2280. www.ocparks.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8 p.m. Every Saturday through October 28, join Dana Wharf for a live music cruise around the Harbor. Cali Conscious will perform aboard the Dana Pride. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, July 2

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Village Art Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Every first Sunday of the month there is an array of work handcrafted by artisans. There is jewelry, woodwork blown glass, sculptures and more. Downtown San Clemente. 100 Block of Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

To see the rest of the week’s events, visit www.danapointtimes.com/events/.