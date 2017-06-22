South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Adam Rafferty

7 p.m. Adam Rafferty will perform at the Dana Point Community House. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. 24642 San Juan Avenue, Dana Point. www.lordofthestringsconcerts.com.

Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of The BFG. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Music & Movie Series- Movie in the Park

7:30 p.m. Grab the family for a karaoke contest followed by the screening of Sing. The movie is part of the city of San Clemente’s summer movie screening series. There will food by Brooklyn Pizza food truck. Tierra Grand Park. 399 Camino Tierra Grande, San Clemente.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to the Tom Mitchell Duo in the OverVue Lounge. Every Friday and Saturday evening there is live music. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to Felisha perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

8 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Bioluminescence Night Cruise

8-10 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to witness marine birds, sea lions, and bioluminescent plankton. A net will drop down 600 feet to capture these creatures. There is a second cruise for June on Saturday, June 24. Cost is $24-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: When in Rome

9 p.m. Listen to live music by When in Rome. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Saturday, June 24

Growing Succulents and Cacti

9 a.m. Learn how to care for succulents and catci during a free class. No registration is required. Armstrong Garden Center. 32382 Del Obispo, Suite D, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Friends of the Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m. The Friends of the Dana Point Headlands invites families to join the children’s program at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. The program is held the fourth Saturday of the month. Kids will learn about the natural world in a hands-on way. For reservations, email friendsoftheheadlands@cox.net. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527.

Doheny Surf Festival

10 a.m. Join the two-day celebration of Southern California surfing at Doheny State Beach. There will be a surfers vendor village, a Menehune surf contest, a 60’s surf contest, exhibitions, a Kona Beer garden, live music and more. The event continues Sunday, June 25. Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.6171. www.dohenystatebeach.org/doheny-surf-festival.

Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival

Noon-7 p.m. The fifth annual Orange County Food, Wine and Music Festival will return to Sea Terrace Park on Saturday. Tickets range in price depending on type. All ages are welcome, children 12 and under are free. There will be international and domestic selections of wine, more than a dozen craft breweries, a variety of food options and music throughout the day. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. www.foodwineandmusicfestival.com. Photo: File

Live Entertainment: Daniel Corbo

2:15-4 p.m. Listen to Daniel Corbo, a singer/songwriter and guitarist in the Oak Tree Court. Outlets at San Clemente. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Saturday’s at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30-11:30 p.m. Live music and food from Lisa’s Kitchen every Saturday at The Swallow’s Inn. Two new bands perform every week. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

SHACC: Harbour Surfboards

6-9 p.m. There will be a celebration of the shaping icon Rich Harbour and the 58 year legacy of Harbour Surfboards. There will be a raffle and t-shirts available for purchase. The exhibit will be available until September 24. Surfing Heritage & Cultural Center. 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. www.surfingheritage.org.

Romancing the West

8 p.m. A documentary concert which spans more than 240 years of the history of the American West in narration, historic photographs, film, live performances will be at the Camino Real Playhouse. Tickets are $40 for a cabaret table and $30 for the auditorium. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8 p.m. Every Saturday through October 28, join Dana Wharf for a live music cruise around the Harbor. Flock of 80’s will perform aboard the Dana Pride. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Adam Lasher

8:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to Adam Lasher perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music: Slapbak

9 p.m. Listen to live music by Slapbak. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Sunday, June 25

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Gregg Levoy: Workshop

12:30-3:30 p.m. Author Gregg Levoy will bring his insight and strategy to examine different calls people receive in life during a workshop based off his book Callings: Finding and Following an Authentic Life. Participants will explore psychological, spiritual and practical processes encountered when listening and responding to a calling. The Center for Spiritual Living Capistrano Valley. 1201 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.240.6463. www.cslcv.org.

Live Music: The Creepers

4:30 p.m. Listen to live music by The Creepers. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.