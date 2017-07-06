South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, July 7-Sunday, July 9

Friday, July 7

Rise and Shine Nature Walk

8:30-10:30 a.m. Wake up with the Reserve during a summer morning nature walk. Guests can investigate the behaviors and characteristics of animals that are most active at sunrise and sunset. RSVP by Friday, July 7, spots fill quickly. Tickets are $5. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music at Waterman’s Harbor

5-7 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Eddie Watkins Jr. Concert

7 p.m. Motown artist Eddie Watkins Jr. will perform at the Center for Spiritual Living. For more information, visit www.cslcv.org or call 949.240.6463. 1201 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.240.6463.

First Friday Film

7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Library presents “A Dog’s Purpose” at La Sala Auditorium in the San Juan Capistrano Library. $2 donation supports the library. 31495 El Camino Real, 949.248.5132, www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Live Music: Billy Watson

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from Billy Watson at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Open Mic Night

7:30 p.m. Teens and college aged students are invited to Open Mic Night at The Venue. The event is hosted by Community Outreach Alliance. 1050 Calle Negocio, San Clemente. coamusicarts@gmail.com.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

7:30 p.m. Big, bold heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Live Theater: ‘Shrek the Musical’

7:30 p.m. Saddleback College’s Department of Theatre Arts brings “Shrek the Musical” to life on the upper campus quad. The two-day show is part of the college’s free family entertainment. The show will also run on Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. Seating for both shows starts at 5:30 p.m. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. www.saddleback.edu/arts/summer-theatre.

Saturday, July 8

Shark Search Trip

8 a.m. Join Dana Wharf aboard the OCean Adventures Catamaran and search for great whites, mako, thresher, blue and hammerhead sharks during a two hour trip. Tickets are $45 per person, $29 for children. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.2240603. www.danawharf.com.

Paddle Board Yoga

8 a.m. iHeartYoga and West Wind Sailing offer a 90-minute paddle and yoga workshop. The first 30 minutes is spent paddling and the rest is yoga. Cost is $35 with board rental, $25 if you bring your own. West Wind Sailing. 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Growing Succulents & Cacti

9 a.m. Learn how to care for the popular, low-maintenance succulents and cacti. No registration is required; the class is free. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visits that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. Participants will learn about different whales, migrating seasons and more. The walk occurs on the second Saturday of each month and begins at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527.

Workshop: Remove Your Lawn

9:30 a.m. Avoid unnecessary labor and learn several successful methods for lawn removal during the free workshop. Join the Tree of Life’s Sam Manning as he gives a talk about how to remove your lawn to make way for a fresh and sustainable landscape. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Caspers Park Foundation Nature Talk

10-11 a.m. A lecture will be presented by a paleontologist from Rancho Mission Viejo. The event is free, parking is $5. For more information call 949.923.2210 or email caspersparkfoundation@gmail.com. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Entertainment: Outlets at San Clemente

2-4 p.m. Live entertainment by Community Outreach Alliance performers will be at the Outlets at San Clemente. Oak Tree Court. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

2 p.m. Heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Saturday’s at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30-11:30 p.m. Live music and food from Lisa’s Kitchen every Saturday at The Swallow’s Inn. Two new bands perform every week. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Adriana Marie

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from Adriana Marie at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Shrek the Musical’

7:30 p.m. Saddleback College’s Department of Theatre Arts brings “Shrek the Musical” to life on the upper campus quad. The show is part of the college’s free family entertainment. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. www.saddleback.edu/arts/summer-theatre.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunset Cinema

8 p.m. Grab a blanket and the family to watch The Goonies, hosted by OC Parks. The movie is free to attend, and free parking will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will start around 8 p.m. There will be food trucks serving on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.923.2280. www.ocparks.com.

Full Moon Hike

8-10 p.m. Take in moonlit coast live oaks and sycamores on a docent-led hike through The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Ages 8 and up. Adults $10, children $5. Participants must be registered by 4 p.m. on July 7. The Richard and Donna O’Neil Conservancy, call for directions, 949.489.9778, www.rmvreserve.org.

The Underwater World

8:15 p.m. Meet Kip and K.C. Kennings, docents for the Doheny State Beach Visitor Center and for the Ocean Institute, to learn about creatures that live under the sea. The event is part of the Doheny State Beach’s campfire programs. Campfire Center at Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.dohneystatebeach.org.

Sunday, July 9

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

1 p.m. Brio Tuscany Grille is presenting “Til Death Do us Part,” a murder mystery dinner theater. Tickets are $75 per adult and include a prepared dining experience with an unraveling murder mystery. For reservations, call 702.349.3703 or email ampopupproductions@gmail.com. Brio Tuscany Grille. 24050 Camino del Avion, Dana Point.

Dana Point Summer Concert

2:30-6 p.m. Every Sunday through July enjoy music from a variety of bands. This week’s bands are the Neil Deal and the Sam Morrison Band Tribute to Bob Seger & Southern Rock. There will be food and beverages for sale. A free shuttle service will be provided from Dana Hills High School from 1-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

5:30 p.m. Heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.