South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 23

Friday, July 21

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Live Music: Phil Vandermost

6-9 p.m. Phil Vandermost will play a mix of music ranging in styles from Cold Play to Bob Marley. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: The Chris Andersen Band

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from the Chris Andersen Band at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Insomnia Workshop with Sound Healing and Yoga Nidra

7 p.m. Join Alan Hostetter for an evening of blissful relaxation through a 90-minute workshop that includes yoga nidra, aroma therapy, sound healing with didgeridoos, crystal singing bowls and more. Pre-registration is $20, registration at the door is $30. iHeartYoga. 64485 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.com.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

7:30 p.m. Heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Live Theater: ‘Robin Hood’

7:30 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse brings the legendary adventures of Robin Hood to life at San Juan Capistrano’s Historic Town Center Park. Watch as the story’s beloved characters fight to stop the evil Prince John and the nefarious Sheriff of Nottingham. See Maid Marian capture Robin’s heart as the history of England comes to San Juan Capistrano. Attendees will be treated to sword fights and an archery contest. The show runs each weekend through July 30. Tickets are $15. Historic Town Center Park. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘The Music Man’

7:30 p.m. The fully-staged production of the The Music Man follows a fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian. The show is free and continues on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating is available at $20 per person, presale only. Saddleback College, Outsider Upper Campus Quad. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4500. www.saddleback.edu.

Live Music: Wilfax

8-11 p.m. Listen to Wilfax perform live. OverVue Lounge, Laguna Cliffs Marriot. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to Felisha perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, July 22

Live Music: The Amazing Wildcats

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to music from The Amazing Wildcats at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Growing Citrus in the Home Garden

9 a.m. Participants will learn how to grow juicy citrus and hear advice from the experts. Armstrong Garden Center. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Creating and Caring for Your Native Garden

9:30 a.m. Colin Dunleavy will share tips on how to create and care for native gardens. He will focus on initial site prep, planting techniques and the establishment and care of plants. He will also discuss native plants that work well in small gardens. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Friends of the Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m. The Friends of the Dana Point Headlands invites families to join the children’s program at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. The program is held the fourth Saturday of the month. Kids will learn about the natural world in a hands-on way. For reservations, email friendsoftheheadlands@cox.net. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527.

Meet the Author: Story Time

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Laura Knight, author of Spot: A sea pups survival guide will be reading her book at the Ocean Institute. A craft activity is planned for after the reading. The Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Little Yogi Summer Program

1-2 p.m. The Little Yogi Summer Program is for children ages 4-12. Family members are more than welcome to join the class, and there are interactive exercises and games. The focus is on having fun through movement, engaging with class participants, and creating authentic and meaningful experiences. pure.love.yoga, 415 E. Avenida Pico. 949.492.5048. www.pureloveyogasc.com.

Tall Ship Adventure Sails

1-4 p.m. Join the Ocean Institute aboard the Spirit of Dana Point. Join the crew and help raise the sail, handle lines and steer the ship, or simply sit back and relax. Cost is $60 for adults, $40 for children 4-12 and $50 for seniors. Tickets includes admission to the Institute. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

2 p.m. Heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Dana Point Symphony

4-7 p.m. The Dana Point Symphony will hold their first ever July performance alongside students from the Montecito International Music Festival Orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, senior and military. Laguna Niguel Presbyterian Church. 30071 Ivy Glenn Drive, Laguna Niguel. www.danapointsymphony.com.

Live Music: Marty McIntosh

6-9 p.m. Marty McIntosh is a traveling musician who will perform some country, classic rock and modern hits. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

Live Music: Wilfax

7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to Wilfax perform live. Boarnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Theater in the Park: ‘Robin Hood’

7:30 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse brings the legendary adventures of Robin Hood to life at San Juan Capistrano’s Historic Town Center Park. Watch as the story’s beloved characters fight to stop the evil Prince John and the nefarious Sheriff of Nottingham. See Maid Marian capture Robin’s heart as the history of England comes to San Juan Capistrano. Attendees will be treated to sword fights and an archery contest. The show runs each weekend through July 30. Tickets are $15. Historic Town Center Park. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Will & Gary

8-11 p.m. Listen to Will & Gary perform live. OverVue Lounge, Laguna Cliffs Marriot. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, July 23

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Theater: ‘Hairspray’

1 p.m. Heroine Tracy Turnblad twists her way into Baltimore’s stardom while fighting for integration on a local TV show. The show is held at various times until July 30. Tickets range in price depending on seat. The Laguna Playhouse. 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 949.497.2787. www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Dana Point Summer Concert

2:30-6 p.m. Every Sunday through July enjoy music from a variety of bands. This week’s bands are Saturday Night Fever: a tribute to the BeeGees and ABBAFAB: an Abba Tribute. There will be food and beverages for sale. A free shuttle service will be provided from Dana Hills High School from 1-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. www.danapoint.org.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Theater in the Park: ‘Robin Hood’

7:30 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse brings the legendary adventures of Robin Hood to life at San Juan Capistrano’s Historic Town Center Park. Watch as the story’s beloved characters fight to stop the evil Prince John and the nefarious Sheriff of Nottingham. See Maid Marian capture Robin’s heart as the history of England comes to San Juan Capistrano. Attendees will be treated to sword fights and an archery contest. The show runs each weekend through July 30. Tickets are $15. Historic Town Center Park. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.