South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, August 4-Sunday, August 6

The summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty to get out and do this weekend.

Friday, August 4

Sunset at Salt Creek

5:30-9 p.m. The beach event will benefit Mary Erickson Community Housing which contributes to providing families with a home. There will be multiple food stations from the Monarch Beach Resort, the Melting Pot, Left Coast Brewing, Sonny’s Pizza and more. There will be live music, a live auction and a raffle. A shuttle will be available for guests which runs from the Salt Creek Beach parking lot tunnel. Tickets are $85. North Shore of Salt Creek Beach. 949.369.5419. www.maryerickson.org.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

First Friday Film

7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Library presents La La Land at La Sala Auditorium in the San Juan Capistrano Library. $2 donation supports the library. 31495 El Camino Real, 949.493.2688, www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Live Music: Rod Frias

7:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to Rod Frias perform. Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music: Mike Scarpello

7:30 p.m. Listen to live music. Wind & Sea. 34699 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6500. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Doheny Campfire Program

8 p.m. Retired Doheny State Beach Ranger Jim Serpa presents “Trusths and Myths” on local sharks during Doheny’s Campfire Program. He will guide participants through the mysterious lifestyle of sharks of Orange County and around the world. Campfire Center, Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.6171. www.dohenystatebeach.org.

An Evening of Three One-Acts

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse will host three one-act plays starting Friday, Aug. 4. The three acts are Drive In by Richard Hellesen, Act Three, Scene Five by Terry Ortwein and The Actor’s Nightmare by Christopher Durang. Tickets $20. Performances are Aug. 4-6 and 11-13. They start at 8 p.m. each day and 2 p.m. on Sundays. www.cabrilloplayhouse.com.

Live Music: Brio Tuscany Grille

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. On Fridays, there is live music featuring top 40s, rock & roll and 90s dance. Music starts at 8 p.m. Brio Tuscany Grille. 24050 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point. 949.443.1476. www.briorestaurant.com.

Live Music: The Reflexx

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to The Reflexx perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Live Music: The Tones with Roadside Coyotes

9:30 p.m. The Tones with Roadside Coyotes will perform live. Tickets are $5 at the door. OC Tavern. 2369 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. www.octavern.com.

Saturday, August 5

Weekly Road Ride

7:30 a.m. Join Bike Religion during their weekly group rides. The 7:30 a.m. departure is for riders looking to challenge themselves and push their fitness. The 8 a.m. ride is more about getting outside and enjoying a loop with friends. Each ride is about 40 miles long. The route begins at the Dana Point store. Bike Religion. 34150 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.205.1131. www.bikereligion.com.

Small Space Gardening

9 a.m. Learn how to make the most of outdoor space with unique ideas to maximize any available area. Armstrong experts will cover containing gardens, vertical gardening and more. No registration is required for the free class. Armstrong Garden Center. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com

Headlands Nature Walk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the plants and animals that can be found in the Dana Point Headlands. It’s designed to introduce participants to the local plant communities. The walk occurs the first Saturday of each month and is about 1.5 miles long. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527 to RSVP. www.danapoint.org.

Free Saturday Film

10 a.m.-noon. The San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library welcomes families to enjoy free popcorn and a movie at La Sala Auditorium. This month’s film is Sing. 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.2688. www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Trips go out every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Sunset Safari

5-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a 2.5 hour safari with dolphins, whales and other marine life with Capt. Dave. During the trip, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or beer. Naturalists will explain to guests how the animals live and other information. Tickets are $65 per adult, $45 for kids 1-12, and $20 for infants. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

Live Music: Rod Frias

6-9 p.m. Rod Frias will perform live. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.4700.

Live Theater: ‘Into the Woods’

6:30 p.m. Be careful what you wish for in this musical! A childless baker and his wife will take on an extraordinary journey to lift the family curse. Along their journey, familiar to fairy tales Cinderella, Jack, Little Red collide as each character attempts to fulfill their wish. Guests will learn about wishes, consequences of pursuing wishes and discover what can happen after happily ever after. The show continues on various days until August 6. Tickets range from $15-$20. Crown Valley Amphitheater. 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel. www.lagunanigueltheatre.org/tickets.

Live Music: Michael Wallace

7-10 p.m. Michael Wallace will perform live. There is live music Wednesday-Saturday. Salt Creek Grille. 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.661.7799. www.saltcreekgrille.com.

Live Music: OC Elvis Scott Robertson

7:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to live music. Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music: Chris Cram

8 p.m. Listen to live music. Wind & Sea. 34699 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6500. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, August 6

Women of Surfing: Art & History

Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) has partnered with the Huntington Beach Art Center (HBAC) for the Women of Surfing: Art & History, the art center’s second exhibition of a three-part-series celebrating women in the arts, delving into the artworks of national and international artists who have an intimate relationship with the ocean and the sport of surfing. The exhibit runs until Sept. 2. 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. www.surfingheritage.org.

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Emergency Expo, National Night Out and Summer Concert

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Join the city of Dana Point and Dana Point Police Services at the all-day event.

The event includes equipment from the Orange County Fire Authority, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will have members from SWAT, the Bomb Squad, K9, Bloodhounds, boats and helicopters. Live entertainment will be provided by Redneck Rodeo and SMITH. The event is free to attend. The expo runs from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. the concert runs from 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and National Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Sea Terrace Park. Coast Highway and Niguel Road. www.danapoint.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Music: The Creepers

4-7 p.m. Listen to The Creepers perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

To view the entire calendar, click here.