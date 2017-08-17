South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20

Friday, August 18

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring & knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Laguna Niguel Summer Concert Series

5:30-8:30 p.m. Listen to music during Laguna Niguel’s Summer Concert in the Park. There is a free shuttle service available from 5:30-9:15 p.m. There will be food available for purchase from Soho Taco and the Cut. The event is free. Crown Valley Community Park. 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel. 949.425.5100.

Live Music: Marty McIntosh

6-9 p.m. Marty McIntosh will perform country, classic rock and modern hits. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.4700.

Live Music: Feed the Kitty

7-10 p.m. Feed the Kitty will perform live. They performs every Saturday. There is live music Wednesday-Saturday. Salt Creek Grille. 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.661.7799. www.saltcreekgrille.com.

Movie in the Park: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

7:30 p.m. Grab the family and a blanket and head to the park for some entertainment under the stars. There will be a food truck, popcorn and activities available for purchase. Tierra Grande Park. 399 Camino Tierra Grande, San Clemente. www.san-clemente.org.

Live Music: Millertime Boogie

7:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to live music. Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Elvis and Friends at Cabrillo Playhouse

8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Lloyd Aaron Douglas is a resident of the bay area in northern California and currently performs his tribute show in honor of the king of rock ‘n’ roll. There will also be tribute performances to Michael Jackson and Doris Day. The show runs Aug. 18-20 at the Cabrillo Playhouse, 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Bioluminescence Night Cruise

8-10 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to witness marine birds, sea lions and bioluminescent plankton. A net will drop down 600 feet to capture these creatures. Cost is $24-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: Flock of 80’s

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to Flock of 80’s perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Saturday, August 19

South OC Cars and Coffee

7-9 a.m. The event is a weekly gathering of more than 500 cars and enthusiasts. Vehicles range from modern to vintage to the extreme. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, Outlets at San Clemente. Visit South OC Cars and Coffee on Facebook for more information.

The 57th San Clemente Art & Craft Fair

9 a.m.-5 p.m. The annual San Clemente Art & Craft Fair is sponsored by the San Clemente Art Association. This event typically draws 100 artists and artisans together to showcase their unique creations of art: paintings, handcrafted jewelry, fine ceramics, photography and unique clothing. This is a juried event, accepting only art and crafts personally made by the exhibiting artist. Admission is free. San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville. 949.498.9714. www.scartassociation.com.

Houseplants Made Easy

9 a.m. Learn how to select the perfect houseplant for any home and help it thrive. Armstrong Garden Center. 32382 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Trips go out every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Children’s Music Hour

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join children’s musical artist Birdson (Cheryl Procaccini) and the Eco-Wonders at the Ocean Institute. Procaccini is a songwriter and recording artist who is passionate about the ocean, kids and restoring the earth. Participants will learn about ocean animals during the interactive music hour. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Summer Concert Day in the Park

Noon-7 p.m. There will be six bands performing as well as a comedy show. The event is family-friendly and is open to the public. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be food available for purchase. Historic Town Center Park. 31806 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano.

8th Annual Dana Point Lobster Fest

4 p.m. The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will be holding the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest at Doheny State Beach. There will be food, live music and dancing. Proceeds go to charities supported by the Rotary Club including Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club, Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and more. Ticket prices vary. Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.danapointlobsterfest.org.

Live Music: Phil Vandermost

6-9 p.m. Phil Vandermost will perform a variety of music. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.4700.

Live Music: Michael Wallace

7-10 p.m. Michael Wallace will perform live. Michael performs every Saturday. There is live music Wednesday-Saturday. Salt Creek Grille. 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.661.7799. www.saltcreekgrille.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: SlapBak

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to SlapBak perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Sunday, August 20

Soul Food: “Children, the Light of the World

10:30 a.m. This event will explore the profound impact that children, and childhood. Musical performers this month are Roger and Artemisia who share a common vision of peace, love, light and joy through offerings of their original music. Together, they lead devotional singing circles and provide guest artist music at churches, ceremonies, events and concerts. San Clemente Baha’i Center, 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. 949.791.9192. www.bahaicenter.com.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

300th Army Band Concert

1-2 p.m. The band meets on the third Sunday of the month. No registration required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Inversion Workshop

2-4 p.m. Join Jacinthe Mitchell during an inversion workshop. During the class, participants will be introduced to postures such as headstands, forearm stands, handstands and more. Reservations are $35 before Aug. 19 and $40 after Aug. 19. iHeartYoga. 34485 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.com.

British Invasion Concert

2:30-6 p.m. Bands such as My Generation, the Ultimate Stones and Sgt. Pepper will perform during the British Invasion Concert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A shuttle will run from Dana Hills High School from 1-7 p.m. The concert is presented by the city of Dana Point’s Art & Cultural Commission and the city of Dana Point’s Community Services & Parks Department. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536. www.danapoint.org.

Live Music: West Coast Strayz

4-7 p.m. Listen to West Coast Strayz perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Casa Cinema: ‘Some Like it Hot’

8 p.m. Grab a seat and watch the 1959 American romantic comedy film. The exact start of the film depends on time of sunset. Admission is free. Casa Romantica. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.