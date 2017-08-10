South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13

Friday, August 11

Coloring & Knitting Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring & knitting club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Taji

6-9 p.m. Taji will perform both covers and originals. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.4700.

Lisa Andersen Talk Story

7-9 p.m. Hobie Surf Shop will host four time world champion Lisa Andersen with special guest Bob McKnight for an evening full of stories, laughs and legendary moments in surf history. There will be food, drinks and music available. Hobie Surf Shop. 34174 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

Live Music: Feed the Kitty

7-10 p.m. Feed the Kitty will perform live. They performs every Saturday. There is live music Wednesday-Saturday. Salt Creek Grille. 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.661.7799. www.saltcreekgrille.com.

Live Music: Entropy

7:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to live music. Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music: Jimmie James

8 p.m. Listen to live music. Wind & Sea. 34699 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6500. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music: The 80z All Stars

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to The 80z All Stars perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Saturday, August 12

Weekly Road Ride

7:30 a.m. Join Bike Religion during their weekly group rides. The 7:30 a.m. departure is for riders looking to challenge themselves and push their fitness. The 8 a.m. ride is more about getting outside and enjoying a loop with friends. Each ride is about 40 miles long. The route begins at the Dana Point store. Bike Religion. 34150 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.205.1131. www.bikereligion.com.

SUP Yoga

8-9:30 a.m. Join Westwind Sailing and iHeartYoga for Stand up paddleboard yoga. Classes are $35 with board rental, $25 without. Sign up at iheartyoga.com. The class is the second Saturday of every month. Westwind Sailing, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. It’s designed to introduce participants to the whale seasons. The walk occurs the second Saturday of the month and is about 1.5 miles long. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527 to RSVP. www.danapoint.org.

Smart Gardening 101: Canning Summer Produce

9:30-11 a.m. Learn about canning summer produce during a free class as part of the 2017 Smart Gardening 101 Series with Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens and the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners. Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Ocean Institute scientists on a whale watching cruise aboard the R/V Sea Explorer to view wildlife that make the coastal waters of Dana Point their home. Trips go out every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and active-duty military and $25 for children. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Festival Runway Fashion Show

Noon-3 p.m. The Festival of Arts will be holding a fashion show. Festival artists will compete to create the most inspired couture using reclaimed, reused or recycled material. Kate Flannery will host the event and a panel of judges will select the winner. The event is free with Festival admission. Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters. 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.foapom.com.

Tall Ship Adventure Sails

1-4 p.m. Join the Ocean Institute aboard the Spirit of Dana Point. Help the crew raise the sail, handle lines and steer the ship, or simply sit back and relax. Cost is $60 for adults, $40 for children 4-12 and $50 for seniors. Tickets include admission to the Institute. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: Jaloha

6-9 p.m. Jaloha will perform island style music. JC Beans. 34114 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.4700.

Bumpin Ballroom Fundraiser

6 p.m. Bumpin Ballroom will host a fundraiser to help support its youth programs in San Juan Capistrano. The organization said in a press release it is expanding in order to provide more after-school opportunities. The fundraiser will feature professional dance performances as well as host a silent auction and raffle with food drinks and dancing. Tickets are $25 at the door. 32301 Camino Capistrano. 949.481.7838. www.bumpinballroom.com.

Live Music: Michael Wallace

7-10 p.m. Michael Wallace will perform live. Michael performs every Saturday. There is live music Wednesday-Saturday. Salt Creek Grille. 32802 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.661.7799. www.saltcreekgrille.com.

Live Music: Dan Carlin

7:30-11:30 p.m. Listen to live music. Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Entertainment: Robbie Armstrong

8-11 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment by Robbie Armstrong. Laguna Cliffs Marriot, OverVue Lounge. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Undercover

9 p.m.-midnight. Listen to Undercover perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Sunday, August 13

The Coast Vintage Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 180 vendors will be available with vintage items. There is live music, food trucks, a mini farmers’ market, classic cars, artisans and more. There is free admission and free parking. The market is held the second Sunday of every month. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.381.9947. www.thecoastwintagemarket.com.

Fiesta Music Festival

9 a.m.-7 p.m. The festival will have activities for the entire family including food and game booths, three stages of live music, contests, a salsa challenge, an arts & crafts show, a business expo, rides and more. There will be a free shuttle service from San Clemente High School from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. For more information and to see a full schedule of events, visit www.scchamber.com or call the Chamber at 949.491.1131. 100-200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente.

Festival of Arts Birthday Bash

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Celebrate 85 years of the Festival of Arts with a birthday bash. There will be games, art activities, live music, photo ops, giveaways and more. The event is open to the public and admission is free to the art show all day. Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters. 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.foapom.com.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Dana Point Summer Concert Series

2:30-6 p.m. This week’s bands are Neon Nation: the Ultimate Live 80s Experience and Queen Nation: A tribute to the music of Queen. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A shuttle service runs from Dana Hills High School to the park from 1-7 p.m. Sea Terrace Park. 33501 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536. www.danapoint.org.

Live Music: Small World

4-7 p.m. Listen to Small World perform. StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point.

