South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Dec. 16 & 17

Saturday, December 16

Talega Run Club

7:30 a.m. Whether you are about to tackle your first 5k or you are just keeping your cardio and running prowess in top form, be sure to stop by Peets Coffee in Talega. Every Saturday a group runners of varying skill level take a brisk three mile run around a pre-determined course. Admission is free. 801 Avenida Talega, San Clemente. 949.588.5054. www.facebook.com/2XUSanClemente.

Santa Cares

8:30-11:30 a.m. The Just Like Me Foundation and the Outlets at San Clemente are teaming up to provide a Santa photo experience that is supportive of children with sensory, physical and developmental needs. Register online to eliminate waiting in line. Photos will be taken in an indoor private room with limited overhead music. Snacks and activities will be provided. Registration is Free. Outlets at San Clemente. 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. www.justlikemefoundation.org.

A Walk through History

9-11 a.m. The Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center is putting on an educational 1.5 mile walk around the center. During the walk, participants will learn about the Woodruff era of the 1920s, local surf history and how the harbor was constructed. Participation is free. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527. www.danapoint.org.

Holiday Nature Crafting

9-11 a.m. Enjoy a cool, winter morning creating treasured keepsakes and personalized gifts made from natural and recycled materials. Space is limited and tickets are $5. Reserve your spot online by 4 p.m. on Dec. 15. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Capistrano Eagles’ Annual Community Food Drive

Noon-5 p.m. The Capistrano Eagles M.C. is putting on their annual food drive in support of Father Serra’s Pantry, benefiting San Juan Capistrano families. Be sure to bring nonperishable products such as pasta, hygiene products and canned food. Swallows Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.422.3717. www.serraspantryoutreach.org.

Saturdays at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Family Style, followed by Swing Shift at 8:30 p.m. Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

South Coast Singers presents: Peppermint Dreams Concert

4 p.m. Enjoy live music featuring classic holiday favorites and a few new songs as well. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors. Capistrano Valley High School. 26301 Via Escolar, Mission Viejo. 949.364.6100. www.cvhs.com.

Larry Beard Photography Show

4-7 p.m. Join Larry Beard as he presents Whales in Tonga. The display features photos from his visit to Tonga where he swam alongside migrating whales. OC Contemporary Gallery. 1509 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 888.948.0086. www.ocgallery.com.

Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights

4:30 p.m. Kick off the holiday season by attending the 43rd annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights. This year’s theme of “A Superhero Holiday” is sure to inspire heroic themed boats, holiday games and crafts. Be sure to find Santa for a free photo. Festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. See site for boat registration. Dana Point Harbor. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.923.2255. www.danapointharbor.com.

Garden of Lights: San Diego Botanic Garden

5-9 p.m. Once the sun sets, the San Diego Botanic Garden becomes lit with over 125,000 lights. This winter wonderland is complete with snow, horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts and food. The Garden of Lights is open every day excluding Christmas and Christmas Eve. Admission is $15 dollars during the week and $20 Friday through Sunday. Active duty military members are admitted free of charge Thursdays through Saturdays. 230 Quails Gardens Drive, Encinitas. 760.436.3036. www.sdbgarden.org.

Lighten Up Chanukah Comedy Night

7 p.m. Join comedian Brian Kiley for a night of laughs and latkes at the Monarch Beach Resort. Kiley has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He currently is a write for Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Tickets are $36 for general admission and $180 for sponsors. 1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point. 949.234.3200. www.monarchbeachresort.com.

Sunday, December 17

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, and the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Gingerbread House and Holiday Cookie Decorating

2-4 p.m. Enjoy building and decorating your very own gingerbread house with your loved ones. Admission is $175. Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. One Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point. 949.240.2000. www.ritzcarlton.com/laguna_niguel.

Annual Surfboard Menorah Celebration

2 p.m. Be sure to stop by Laguna Main Beach for Israeli music and dancing with DJ Eldad as they begin the lighting of a large menorah made out of surfboards. Activities for children and street performers will be ongoing throughout the event. Admission is free. 107 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. 949.499.0770. www.chabadoflaguna.com.

South Coast Singers presents: Peppermint Dreams Concert

4 p.m. Enjoy live music featuring classic holiday favorites and a few new songs as well. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors. Geneva Presbyterian Church. 24301 El Toro Road, Laguna Woods. 949.837.2323. www.genevapres.org.

Gingerbread Extravaganza

4 p.m. Every year Ritz-Carlton puts on a Gingerbread Extravaganze, but this year Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Haage showcases a “today’s attention on climate” themed extravaganza. Clean and sustainable energy will be represented through Californian landscapes created entirely out of gingerbread and sweets. The extravaganza will be on display until January 2. 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point. 949.240.2000. www.ritzcarlton.com/lagunaniguel.

Bend & Brew

6 p.m. Bend & Brew is held at Left Coast’s tasting room in San Clemente. This is a one-hour yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. It’s a great way to get to know your local fellow yogis and beer drinkers. The cost is $10. Left Coast Brewery, 1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.276.6014 or www.leftcoastbrewing.com.