South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: Dec. 1-3

Friday, December 1

Student Art Holiday Sale

5-8 p.m. Celebrate the 38th Annual Student Art Holiday Sale at Saddleback College by shopping through a wide variety of student-made art. Enjoy one-of-a-kind sculptures, jewelry, paintings and ceramics for a reasonable price. The sale will go on until Dec. 5 and start at on Dec. 2. Admission is free. Saddleback College Art Gallery, Room 201. 280000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4500. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

A Feast of Lights

7:30 p.m. For over 25 years, the Saddleback College Music Department has put on A Feast of Lights, and this year is no different. Join the choral ensembles and symphony orchestra in their three-day holiday program featuring both new and classic holiday favorites. Show times are at 2 and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Saddleback College, McKinney Theatre. 280000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Theater: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents to you the classic Christmas Eve tale of an average man led by his guardian angel to see what life would have been like had he never been born. Show times are every weekend until December 17. Friday and Saturday show times begin at 8 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $27. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.533.0258. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, December 2

Talega Run Club

7:30 a.m. Whether you are about to tackle your first 5K or you are just keeping your cardio and running prowess in top form, be sure to stop by Peet’s Coffee in Talega. Every Saturday a group of runners of varying skill level take a brisk three-mile run around a pre-determined course. Admission is free. 801 Avenida Talega, San Clemente. 949.588.5054. www.facebook.com/2XUSanClemente.

The Ecology Center Porch Sale

10 a.m. The Ecology Center encourages all to shop consciously this holiday season by inviting members of the public to enjoy their thoughtfully curated shop items for a discounted price. Receive a handmade canvas tote with any purchase. Admission is free. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Natural Dye Workshop

Noon. Kristin Morrison is putting on a workshop at The Ecology Center showcasing the art of natural dyeing. Learn about the history of natural dyeing, while using plants from the garden to dye your very own project. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Holiday Boutique at San Clemente Art Gallery

4-9 p.m. The jewelry and sketch artists of the Art Association will be stopping by the San Clemente Art Gallery to showcase their latest hand-crafted pieces. Stop by to pick up your own one-of-a-kind creation or get some holiday shopping out of the way. Admission is free. 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.542.2924. www.paintsanclemente.com.

Tree Lighting Celebration

4:15-5:45 p.m. Celebrate the holidays at the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at the Historic Town Center Park in the city of San Juan. Enjoy live music, shopping and refreshments beginning at 4:15 p.m., with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Festivities continue at Mission SJC, Los Rios Historic District and Zoomars Petting Zoo. 31852 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. Visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org for a complete schedule.

Tea and Talk

7 p.m. Join the author of Growing Up Global, Homa Sabet Tavanger and cultural activist/songwriter, Eric Dozier, in a night of tea and educational workshops that teach how to equip children with a vital global perspective. All parents, educators and anyone who cares about social justice and equality are welcome to come and show their support while learning about important issues. Seating is limited, so send in your RSVP to www.eventbrite.com. San Clemente Baha’I Center. 3316 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.791.9192. www.bahaicenter.com.

Santa’s Village by the Sea

5 p.m. The San Clemente Community Center invites you to join them on Avenida Del Mar to bring in the holiday season. Holiday activities begin at 5 p.m. at Casa Romantica, and then move to the Community Center for the annual snow hill. Activities will conclude after the city tree lighting on the corner of Avenida Del Mar and Calle Seville at 8 p.m. San Clemente Community Center. 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.361.8264. www.san-clemente.org.

Christmas at the Mission

5:30-8 p.m. Held in conjunction with the city of San Juan Capistrano’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and community-wide holiday celebration, Mission San Juan Capistrano offers a snow play area for kids, Santa’s Workshop with cookie decorating and holiday card making for service men and women, photos with Father Christmas, food vendors, holiday shopping and live music performed by the Dickens Carolers, chamber singers, orchestra musicians and mariachis. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children age 4-11. Cans of food are welcome for the Serra Pantry Food Drive. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Sunday, December 3

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Holiday Boutique at San Clemente Art Gallery

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The jewelry and sketch artists of the Art Association will be stopping by the San Clemente Art Gallery to showcase their latest hand-crafted pieces. Stop by to pick up your own one of a kind creation or get some holiday shopping out of the way. Admission is free. 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.542.2924. www.paintsanclemente.com.

Bend & Brew

11 a.m.-noon Bend & Brew is held at Left Coast’s tasting room in San Clemente. This is a one-hour yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. It’s a great way to get to know your local fellow yogis and beer drinkers. The cost is $10. Left Coast Brewery, 1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.276.6014 or www.leftcoastbrewing.com.

Community Presbyterian Church Holiday Concert

3 p.m. Open to the entire community, Community Presbyterian Church’s Holiday Concert will feature the church’s professional music staff performing an array of instrumental and vocal favorites, and, to acknowledge the Advent season, the concert will conclude with a group carol. The concert will be suitable for families and children of all ages. All proceeds from the free-will donations will be used to support the Community Presbyterian Church community concert series. 32202 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1502. www.sjcpres.org