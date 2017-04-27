South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: April 28-30

Friday, April 28

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Theater: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

7-9 p.m. The JSerra Theatre Company presents ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ with three performances on Friday and Saturday at San Juan Hills High School. View show times and purchase tickets online. 29211 Stallion Ridge, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9307. www.jserra.org.

Live Theater: Tennessee Williams’ One-Act Plays

7:30 p.m. The Saddleback College Department of Theatre Arts presents a collection of one-act plays by the iconic playwright, Tennessee Williams. Show runs through May 7, and tickets are $10-$15. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Music: The Amazing Wildcats

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from The Amazing Wildcats at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Almost, Maine’

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse presents Almost, Maine. In the play, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways on one cold Friday night. Show runs through May 14. Tickets are $15-$20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music at OverVue

8-11 p.m. A rotating lineup of musicians performs at OverVue Lounge at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott every Friday and Saturday night. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Saturday, April 29

Woodie Club and Car Show

6 a.m.- 3 p.m. Start your springtime Southern California-style by visiting the annual Woodie Club and Car Show at Doheny State Beach. Woodies start lining up in the south day-use area at dawn and begin departing in the mid-afternoon. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.danapoint.org.

Gardening Class: Beneficial Bugs

8 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on how to introduce bugs to your garden that will help it grow. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Designer Susan Trindle leads a workshop on the five senses of gardening when working with native plants. Learn how to create a native garden that will engage your five senses. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Backyard Chickens Workshop

10 a.m. Getting started raising backyard chickens is easier than you think. And the benefits of doing so include the regular production of farm-fresh eggs and fertilizer for your garden. This workshop will teach you the basics of coop design, how to buy chickens, permits you’ll need, how to raise chickens and more. Admission is $20 for members, $30 for non-members. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Meet and Greet: The Ocean Institute’s New President

10 a.m.-noon. Meet the Ocean Institute’s new president and CEO, Dan Pingaro, over coffee and conversation. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with West Coast Strayz at 2 p.m. followed by the Road Kill Kings at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Old Hollywood Charity Gala

5:30-10:30 p.m. Put on your classic, vintage Hollywood attire and enjoy a night of giving and fun with the San Clemente Junior Women’s Club, which includes dinner, entertainment, fantastic prizes, auctions and classic Hollywood big band music. The event is open to the public until sold out. Tickets are $85. 200 Avenida La Pata, San Clemente. www.scjwc.org.

Live Music: Boxcar 7

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Boxcar 7 at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Bioluminescence Night Cruise

8-10 p.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to witness marine birds, sea lions, and bioluminescent plankton. A net will drop down 600 feet to capture these creatures. Cost is $24-$45. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Live Music: Wilfax

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Wilfax at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, April 30

Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling

7 a.m.-4 p.m. The exciting Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling returns on Sunday. A variety of road bicycle races begins at 7 a.m. at the start/finish line, located at the corner of Del Prado and Violet Lantern. There is also a simultaneous bike expo, featuring demonstrations, exhibitions, bike tune-ups, electric bike demos, giveaways and much more. Visit www.danapointgrandprix.com for more information about the expo, race route and more.

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Fiesta Days

11 a.m.-3 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will hold its fifth annual Fiesta Days, featuring crafts, arts, exhibits, food tasting and much more. This year will see the return of many favorites including tortilla making, piñatas, shell bracelets, whaling memorabilia, an 1890 chore table and 19th-century games. 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. www.sjchistoricalsociety.com.