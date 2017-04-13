South Orange County Weekend Event Guide: April 14-16

Friday, April 14

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Free Movie: ‘Fishpeople’

7 p.m. The outdoor and apparel company Patagonia’s latest film, Fishpeople, comes to Hobie Dana Point. The film highlights lives that have been transformed by the sea. The event is free. 34174 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.496.2366. www.patagonia.com/fishpeople.

Live Theater: ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

7:30 p.m. The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College will stage Once Upon a Mattress, the popular musical based on The Princess and the Pea. Tickets are $10-$15. The show runs through April 15. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Music: The Fremonts

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from The Fremonts at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘On Golden Pond’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse stages the premier of On Golden Pond, the touching, funny, and warmly perceptive story of a spirited and lovable elderly couple facing their twilight years. Show runs through April 15. Tickets start at $20. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music at OverVue

8-11 p.m. A rotating lineup of musicians performs at OverVue Lounge at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott every Friday and Saturday night. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: Yachtley Crew

9 p.m. Yacht rockers Yachtley Crew returns to Stillwater Spirit and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Saturday, April 15

Giant Easter Egg Display

All day. In celebration of spring, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel introduces four non-edible Easter eggs, each individually painted by local artists including Trevor Mezak, James Galindo, Robin Hiers and Kym de los Reyes. People are invited to take photos in front of the display. One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point. 949.240.2000. www.ritzcarlton.com.

Dana Point Egg Hunts

9 a.m. Easter egg hunts will be held at Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park in Dana Point. Besides the egg hunts, there will be puppet shows, children’s relay games, a petting zoo and Easter bunny visits. There is also a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m., and proceeds benefit local charities. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. Pines Park is located at 34941 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point. Sea Canyon Park is located at 33093 Santiago Drive, Dana Point. www.danapoint.org.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Join Ecotone Studios’ Josh Link for this workshop on building intermediate gardens at Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Spring Egg-stravagnza

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Stop by Los Rios Park for a free spring festival. There will be an egg hunt, a marionette show, crafts and games, face painting, free hot dogs and popcorn, photos with the Easter bunny, and access to ZOOMARS petting zoo. 31790 Paseo Adelanto, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Family Style at 2 p.m. followed by Whiskey Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Bunch of Guys

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Bunch of Guys at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: The Showkillers

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Showkillers at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, April 16

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Easter Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event at South Shores Church. The Easter Fair will include an egg hunt, carnival games, face painting, bounce houses, crafts, lunch, music and more. South Shores Church. 32032 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.4991. www.southshores.org.

Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. Hunt for Easter eggs on the grand lawn of the Monarch Beach Resort. Event is open to members, hotel guests and those with brunch reservations. One Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point. 949.234.3900. www.monarchbeachresort.