South Orange County School of the Arts Prepares for Opera Night

By Kristina Pritchett

In the halls of Dana Hills High School over the weekend, professional-caliber musicians could be heard singing various operas. But most of those musicians were students from South Orange County School of the Arts and were practicing for the upcoming Opera Night show.

This year’s show, Opera Night 2017: Opéra Fantastique, is the 19th season of a celebrating opera and classical music, dance and contemporary art.

The program was created by SOCSA Director Raymond Woods with Opera Night Artistic Director Linda Rose Linnebach. They also teach the performers songs and produce the show.

Opera Night is SOCSA’s only educational program open to all area high school students.

This year, students from Mater Dei, Mission Vista, Dana Hills, Capistrano Valley, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Tesoro and San Clemente High Schools will participate.

The students have been learning the fundamentals of classical singing and opera performance from the program’s directors as well as working professionals.

Throughout the concert, students will sing in French, German, Italian and English in the genres of comic and serious opera, operetta and art song.

Dates of Shows

There will be three performances of “Opera Night.” The first is a preview night on Friday, March 3, at the Porthole Theater in Dana Hills High School at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.socsarts.org.

The students then will perform at Chapman University’s Musco Performing Arts Center on March 4. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with an art gallery showing and a silent auction. The concert doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will include classical dance and instrumental music. To purchase tickets, visit chapman.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=1319&cid=68.

The encore performance will be at the Casa Romantica on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, call the Casa at 949.498.2139.