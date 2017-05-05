EYE ON DP, News Headlines

South Orange County Residents Use City Parks to Grow Slackline Hobby

By Kristina Pritchett

Recently, a group of individuals were seen walking across ropes in between the trees at Pines Park.

Slacklining, which is growing in popularity in South Orange County, is when a person walks or balances along a suspended length of webbing that is tensioned between two anchors.

Kyle Lovett, a Capistrano Beach resident, said their group has been going to local parks and frequently visits Pines Park.

“I met everyone at the climbing gym in San Clemente,” Lovett said. “We all climb together, and about two years ago, I was given a slackline and started trying it out with my climbing friends.”

From there the group continued to travel, mostly to Dana Point parks, to improve their skills.

On a windy evening last month, a group of Boy Scouts in the area asked to try out a beginner line. The group gladly stopped and helped each boy learn how to balance on the thin line.

They say sometimes they get complaints from residents about the lines around the trees, but they’re happy to discuss the hobby with anyone and how they do everything they can to protect the trees.

“This is a great place to live and there are so many parks for us to set up and slackline,” said Laguna Niguel resident Max Ross. “It’s a bummer if the city and the people here are not in favor of it.”

