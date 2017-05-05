South Orange County Residents Use City Parks to Grow Slackline Hobby

Photo Gallery of IMG_8247 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8237 Max Ross, a Laguna Niguel resident, walks across a slackline at Pines Park recently. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8231 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8209 Jeremy Tremblay, a Dana Point resident, balances while slacklining at Pines Park recently. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8226 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8220 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8288 Max Ross, a Laguna Niguel resident, poses while slacklining at Pines Park recently. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8208 Jeremy Tremblay, a Dana Point resident, balances while slacklining at Pines Park recently. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8171 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8163 Recently South Orange County residents walked across a slackline in Pines Park, and often teach others the techniques, as a fun activity. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Recently, a group of individuals were seen walking across ropes in between the trees at Pines Park.

Slacklining, which is growing in popularity in South Orange County, is when a person walks or balances along a suspended length of webbing that is tensioned between two anchors.

Kyle Lovett, a Capistrano Beach resident, said their group has been going to local parks and frequently visits Pines Park.

“I met everyone at the climbing gym in San Clemente,” Lovett said. “We all climb together, and about two years ago, I was given a slackline and started trying it out with my climbing friends.”

From there the group continued to travel, mostly to Dana Point parks, to improve their skills.

On a windy evening last month, a group of Boy Scouts in the area asked to try out a beginner line. The group gladly stopped and helped each boy learn how to balance on the thin line.

They say sometimes they get complaints from residents about the lines around the trees, but they’re happy to discuss the hobby with anyone and how they do everything they can to protect the trees.

“This is a great place to live and there are so many parks for us to set up and slackline,” said Laguna Niguel resident Max Ross. “It’s a bummer if the city and the people here are not in favor of it.”