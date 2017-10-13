South Orange County Event Weekend Guide: October 13-15

Friday, October 13

Carnival Colossal

5 p.m.-midnight. The San Clemente Friends Foundation is excited to bring a four-day festival of family fun, including over 17 rides, games and food trucks, a one-day Special Needs Resource Fair and two days of games of strength presented by the International Highland Games Federation. This carnival runs through the Oct. 15. Ride tickets are $3.75-5. San Clemente City Vista Hermosa Sports Park. 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.276.8866. sanclementeparks.org.

Come Light up the Pier

6-8 p.m. Join the Community Outreach Alliance for its second annual Light Up the Pier event and show your Pier Pride. At sunset, line the rails of the Pier and light your cell phones in unison to symbolize your commitment to preserving this uniquely San Clemente experience. San Clemente Pier. 615 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente. 949.388-0114 x205. pierpride.org.

Live Music: The Marty McIntosh Band

9 p.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s San Juan. 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.441.4777. www.hennesseystavern.com.

Live Music: The Drifters ft. Rick Sheppard

8 p.m. Listen to live music at the Coach House. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Live Music: Radio Rebels

9 p.m. Listen to live music at Stillwater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring out your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. Supplies provided. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517. www.ocpl.org/libloc/dana.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Theater: ‘Dracula’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents Dracula, an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theatre. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, this play is appropriate for all ages, but still has enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats. Tickets are $27-$37. Shows run through Oct. 22. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Playschool Harvest Festival

10 a.m.-12 p.m. The city of San Clemente Playschool presents a changing-of-the-season festival geared for 3-5 year olds. There is pumpkin decorating, a Halloween parade, harvest games, and tasty fall treats. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. It’s not mandatory for parents to stay. Tickets are $15 per child. Tierra Grande Park, 399 Camino Tierra Grande. 949.429.8797. www.san-clemente.org/recreation.

Saturday, October 14

Carnival Colossal

Noon-midnight. The San Clemente Friends Foundation is excited to bring a four-day festival of family fun, including over 17 rides, games and food trucks, a one-day Special Needs Resource Fair and two days of games of strength presented by the International Highland Games Federation. This carnival runs through the Oct. 15. Ride tickets are $3.75-5. San Clemente City Vista Hermosa Sports Park. 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.276.8866. sanclementeparks.org.

Live Music: Keston & The Rhythm Killers

9 p.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s San Juan. 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.441.4777. www.hennesseystavern.com.

Goin Native Fall Fest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens presents its first ever Fall Fest, where attendees can eat, drink, plant and learn. There will be food trucks on site, as well as craft beer and wine. The event includes children’s games and crafts, a petting zoo, speakers, exhibitors, and live bluegrass music. Admission is $5. Kids under 5 are free. Bring one canned-food item and receive one pumpkin (while supplies last). Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. www.goinnative.net.

Artisan Guitar Ensemble

2-3 p.m. Max Mendoza, Andre Giraldo and Daniel Ramirez’s goal is to share their own musical expression and bring a high quality musical experience into the lives of others. San Clemente Library. 949.492.3493. www.ocpl.org/libloc/sc.

Live Music: Flock of 80s

7 p.m. Listen to live music at Stillwater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. It’s designed to introduce participants to the whale seasons. The walk occurs the second Saturday of the month and is about 1.5 miles long. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527 to RSVP. www.danapoint.org.

Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club

6 a.m. The Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club will be hosting their annual Surfing Heritage and Culture Center parking lot meet. They’ll have vintage boards from every era, paper goods, skateboards and other collectibles. You might just find the missing piece for your collection. The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center. 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313 x 0. surfingheritage.org.

Robb Havassy’s ‘Surf Story Vol. 2’

6-9 p.m. Join the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center for an exhibition and book signing for Robb Havassy’s Surf Story Vol. 2, which features art, photography and surf craft. This is a free event so come exchange surf stories and get your book signed. The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center. 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313 x 0. surfingheritage.org.

Second Stage Stand-Up

7:30 p.m. This month’s special eight-year anniversary show features Ron and Tom, Georgia Kelley, Danny Villapando and headliner, James P. Connolly. Admission is $17.50. Reservations are highly recommended. Purchase tickets at comedyintheoc.com or call 949.489.8082. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. www.caminoplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Which One’s Pink?

8 p.m. Listen to live music at the Coach House. Celebrate 40 years of Pink Floyd’s Animals Album. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Dana Point Fine Arts Association Arts Festival

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The third annual art festival will run on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, along the Harbor boardwalk. There will be watercolor, oil, acrylic, colored pencil, pastels and photography pieces available. www.danapointfinearts.org.

Live Theater: ‘Dracula’

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents Dracula, an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theatre. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, this play is appropriate for all ages, but still has enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats. Tickets are $27-$37. Shows run through Oct. 22. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, October 15

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Family Assistance Ministries 30th Annual Hunger Walk

Noon. Bring your friends and family out to support Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) in its goal to feed the hungry in South Orange County. All proceeds go toward helping collect resources in the local areas. Join FAM for the Finish Line Party after the walk. For more information and registration visit their website. 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.492.8477. www.family-assistance.org.

Carnival Colossal

Noon-10 p.m.. The San Clemente Friends Foundation is excited to bring a four-day festival of family fun, including over 17 rides, games and food trucks, a one-day Special Needs Resource Fair and two days of games of strength presented by the International Highland Games Federation. This carnival runs through the Oct. 15. Ride tickets are $3.75-5. San Clemente City Vista Hermosa Sports Park. 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.276.8866. sanclementeparks.org.

Coral 65 Charity Fundraiser

Noon-3 p.m. The annual fundraiser collects money for women over 65 and their families battling cancer. There will be a buffet lunch, raffle and silent auction. This year’s event welcomes guests to show off their horses and motorcycles. Tickets are $40. San Juan Hills Golf Club. 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano.

Live Music: Marty McIntosh

1 p.m. Listen to live music at Hennessey’s San Juan. 31761 Camino Capistrano, Sasn Juan Capistrano. 949.441.4777. www.hennesseystavern.com.

Live Theater: ‘Dracula’

2 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents Dracula, an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theatre. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, this play is appropriate for all ages, but still has enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats. Tickets are $27-$37. Shows run through Oct. 22. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Travel Club

2-4 p.m. If you love to travel, learn new things, explore new places and meet fellow adventurers, head to the travel club. Guest speaker and travel consultant Chuck Weghorst of Saddleback College will offer travel tips and take on questions. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517. www.ocpl.org/libloc/dana.

Live Music: Big Fat Steve Band

2:30 p.m. Listen to live music at the Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: Arnie Newman Band

5 p.m. Listen to live music at StillWater Spirit & Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. www.dpstillwater.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.