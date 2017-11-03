South Orange County Event Weekend Guide: Nov 3-5

Friday, November 3

Live Music: Petty vs. Eagles

7 p.m. Listen to live music at The Coach House. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Live Music: Saxophonist Mike De Bellis

6-9 p.m. Listen to the cool sounds of the saxophone at the Vintage Steak House every Friday and Saturday night. 26701 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. www.thevintagesteakhouse.com.

Full Moon Hike

7-9 p.m. Enjoy the November full moon on The Reserve. Listen for owls, bats, and other spooky creatures of the night while hiking beneath the moonlit oaks. $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Participants must be registered by 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. The Richard and Donna O’Neill Conservancy. 28811 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Call for directions. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Live Theatre: ‘Charly’

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse presents the amazing story of a man with the mentality of a 5-year-old that becomes a genius in just a few weeks through an experimental surgery, previously only tried on a mouse. The play runs through Nov.12. $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.pamelapealproductions.com/charly-2017. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Theatre: ‘The Game’s Afoot’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents a hilarious, quirky alternative to your standard holiday entertainment. Actors from Gillette’s curre production of “Sherlock Holmes” gather at his manor for a séance, mayhem and murder. Tickets are $20. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Working Cowboys

8:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, November 4

Acting Classes: Character Development

9 a.m. – noon. The Acting Gym presents Character Development for all levels. You will learn the many things entailed in creating a well-rounded character. Steph Davis will instruct you on how to tap into that “deep well” that exists in you actors. The workshop is every Saturday, running from Nov. 4 through Dec. 16. No class on Nov. 25. The cost is $275. To ensure adequate personal attention, the workshop is limited to 12 students. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Painting in the Outdoors

9:30 a.m. Join Sama Wareh, artist, author and instructor, in painting a canvas landscape or macro painting inspired by the surroundings of the Tree of Life Nursery. Learn fundamental observation and painting techniques. Cost is $40 (materials are included or bring your own). 33201 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Day of the Dead

12-3 p.m. Join the San Juan Capistrano Library for their Day of the Dead celebration. Activities include a Day of the Dead art exhibit, face painting, sugar skull making, mariachi music, Aztec dancing and ballet folklorico, and live poetry readings. 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1752. www.ocpl.org/libloc/sjc.

Comedy Show

7:30 p.m. Students of stand-up reunite for a night featuring some of Orange County’s newest and funniest stand-up comedians. Tickets are $12. Adele’s at the San Clemente Inn. 2600 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesanclementeinn.com.

Comedy Show: Sinbad

8 p.m. Sinbad will perform his stand-up at The Coach House. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Live Music: Jimi Nelson Band

8:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, November 5

Miracle Babies Super Hero 5K

8-11 a.m. Every year more than 500,000 babies are admitted to the NICU in the U.S. All proceeds from the 5K will benefit families in need of financial assistance during a newborn’s hospitalization. Registration will open at 7 a.m. Attendees are invited to show their spirit by dressing up as their favorite hero. Fees are $10-25. Aldrich Park, University of California-Irvine campus. 858.453.9600. www.miraclebabies.org.

Live Music: Secondhand Serenade

7 p.m. Listen to live music at The Coach House. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.

Live Music: Trevor Mcspadden

7:30 p.m. Listen to live music at Swallow’s Inn. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.