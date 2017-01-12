South Orange County Event Weekend Guide: January 13-15

The rainy weather may have kept South Orange County residents inside, but there is plenty to do this weekend to get out of the house.

Friday, Jan. 13

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Music: Voodoo Groove

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from the Voodoo Groove at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Kitchen Witches’

8 p.m. Combine Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer and you have the rousing, hilarious comedy, Kitchen Witches, which premieres at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Show runs through Feb. 5, and tickets start at $20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Jimi James

8 p.m. Listen to live music by Jimi James at Wind and Sea. 34699 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.windandsearestaurants.com. 949.496.6500.

Live Music: Poul Pederson

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Poul Pederson at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949. 388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, Jan. 14

SUP Yoga

8 a.m. I Heart Yoga and Westwind Sailing join together to hold stand-up paddleboard yoga. The class is held every second Saturday of the month. $35 with board rental, $25 if you bring your own board. Sign up online, classes fill quickly. Westwind Sailing. 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30 a.m. Join Tree of Life’s Sam Manning as he gives this practical, easy-to-follow talk about how to remove your lawn to make way for a fresh and more sustainable landscape. The workshop is part of an ongoing series. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Tinkergarten Parent & Me Free Class

10-11:15 a.m. Stop by the beach for a free trial class with Tinkergarten, where play-based learning enables kids to pick up skills in a new way. San Clemente State Park Campgrounds. 225 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente. 949.412.9889. www.tinkergarten.com/classes/4487.

Watercolor for Beginners Workshop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. This two-day abstract painting workshop runs Saturday and Sunday and will teach students how to create a successful watercolor piece. Become a confident watercolorist by learning the tools that will allow you to achieve great drawings, beautiful gradients and more. Cost is $150 per student. San Clemente Art Supply. 1531 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.369.6603. www.scartsupply.com.

San Clemente High School Mattress Fundraiser

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Stop by San Clemente High School for the fourth annual fundraising event, wherein all sizes of mattresses will be available for purchase at a discount. Purchases benefit the high school’s music program. 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente.

Ocean Institute Cannon Battle Sails

1-4 p.m. Witness the annual mock cannon battle at the Ocean Institute. The Spirit of Dana Point will engage in a pretend fight with visiting tall ships, the Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington. Enjoy blasting cannons, towering rigging, bustling decks and the magnificence of canvas full of wind. Work with the crew hauling up sail or simply sit back and enjoy the spectacular demonstration of skill, knowledge and survival. Tickets are $60 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military and children. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dalton Gang kicks off a day of live music at 2:30 p.m., followed by Rob Staley Band at 8:30 p.m. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Second Stage Stand-Up

6 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse hosts their monthly night of comedy, Second Stage Stand-Up. This month, laugh along with Fritz Coleman, Dana Eagle, Matin Atrushi, Tom Riehl and Ron Ruhman. Admission is $17.50 and reservations re recommended. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.comedyintheoc.com.

Live Music: The Bayou Brothers

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Bayou Brothers at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Leroy

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Leroy at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949. 388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. What’s better that yoga in the park? Yoga in a brewery! I Heart Yoga holds a weekly “Bend and Brew” class at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Also runs Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Casa Kids: Swazzle Puppet Show

3-4 p.m. Swazzle’s The Tortoise and the Hare is a hilarious, action-packed reimagining of the classic Aesop’s Fable. Children participate in the puppetry show with games that teach important lessons about manners and habits. Admission is free. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.