South Orange County Event Guide: March 24-26

Friday, March 24

Hoos’Gow Day and Frog Jumping Contest

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join in on a San Juan tradition with Hoos’Gow Day and the fourth annual Frog Jumping Contest. Fiesta Association deputies will rove around town and “arrest” city slickers and other folks not wearing Western attire, and any man who is clean shaven. The Frog Jumping Contest at 4 p.m. is fun for all ages. The frog jumping contest will be held at Mission Grill. The festivities precede the 59th Swallows Day Parade on Saturday, March 25. 31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. www.swallowsparade.com.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Ocean Institute Jazz Festival

6 p.m. An evening of jazz music, food from local chefs, fine wine and craft beer, and an auction comes to The Ocean Institute on Friday. Admission is $125. On Saturday, a five-course gala dinner is rolled into the evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $500. Proceeds benefit the Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org/jazz-festival.

Live Theater: ‘Our Town’

7 p.m. The premier of the classic play Our Town will be presented by the Laguna Niguel Community Theatre at the Sea County Senior & Community Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $18 for seniors and military. Show runs through April 2. 24602 Aliso Creek Road, Laguna Niguel. www.lagunanigueltheatre.org.

Live Music: Family Style

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from the Family Style at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘The Miracle Worker’

8 p.m. Based on a remarkable true story, this inspiring and unforgettable play is an American classic that tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Stage II at the Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘Angel Street’

8 p.m. Angel Street focuses on a seemingly normal couple, but it turns out the suave Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his wife, Bella, into insanity under the guise of kindness. Angel Street was a hit on Broadway and still stands as one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Poul Pederson

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Poul Pederson at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, March 25

South Coast Roadrunners Open Run

7:45-11 a.m. The South Coast Roadrunners are organizing a run that covers portions of the Turkey Trot trail. Runners can choose a 10.6-mile run or go the distance for a 20-mile run. Bring water, though drinking fountains are located along the way. Starting point meet-up is at the Pilgrim tall ship near the Ocean Institute in the Harbor. www.facebook.com/southcoastroadrunners.

Gardening Class: Grow Your Own Hot Peppers

9 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on growing hot peppers in your garden. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

59th Annual Swallows Day Parade and Mercado Street Faire

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Come celebrate the nation’s largest non-motorized parade and partake in a San Juan Capistrano tradition. The festivities are part of the Fiesta de las Golondrinas, which commemorates the annual return of the swallows to the San Juan Mission. The events of the day celebrate the Old West. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The Mercado will be set up in Historic Town Center Park and will include shopping, music, food and beverages. Downtown San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1976. www.swallowsparade.com.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Tree of Life Nursery’s popular Replace Your Lawn workshops continue with a class entitled, “Plant Selection—Inland Gardens.” Native plant expert Abby Harned will help guests learn how to choose and care for plants that will thrive in a hot, inland garden. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Backyard Composting Workshop

10 a.m. The Ecology Center hosts a hands-on exploration of building healthy soil in their composting workshop. You will learn how to make compost tea, work with soil-building plants and more. Guests will also take home different compost samples to try in their gardens. Admission for non-members is $30; $20 for members. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Dana Point Headlands Children’s Program

10 a.m. The Friends of the Dana Point Headlands invites families to participate in their monthly children’s program at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. This month’s program, “Create a Critter,” will enable participates to learn about the animals that live in the Headlands and create a replica of one from clay to take home. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. Contact friendsoftheheadlands@cox.net to reserve a spot.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with music from Family Style at 2:30 p.m., followed by a performance by the Rye Brothers at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Dana Point Symphony Presents “The Father of the Symphony”

7:30 p.m. The esteemed Dana Point Symphony presents the second concert of their spring season, “The Father of Symphony,” featuring the work of Joseph Haydn. The program includes performances of “Overture in D,” “Trumpet Concerto” and “Symphony No. 94 in G Major.” Tickets are $15-$20. St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. 33926 Calle la Primavera, Dana Point. www.danapointsymphony.com/buy-tickets.

Live Music: Leroy and the Bad Browns

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Leroy and the Bad Browns at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Sea Cure

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Sea Cure at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, March 26

Panhe, A Native American Gathering

8 a.m.-5 p.m. The San Onofre Parks Foundation hosts the 11th annual Panhe, a Native American gathering and celebration of protection and preservation. Panhe is a 9,000-year-old spiritual site for the local Acjachemen people. There will be singers, dancers, speakers, basket-weaving demonstrations, vendors, food and much more. Admission is free. San Mateo Campground at San Onofre State Beach. 830 Avenida Cristianitos Road, Dan Clemente. 949.366.8599. www.sanonofreparksfoundation.com.

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.