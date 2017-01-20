Though the forecast shows some rain this weekend, there’s plenty to do around South Orange County.

Friday, Jan. 20

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Meet the Artist: Alan Nowell

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Stop by the Mission Fine Art Gallery to meet artist Alan Nowell, who will also be giving a water-based oil painting demonstration. 31760 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.291.7738. www.missionfineart.gallery.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

SOCSA Oldies Night

7 p.m. The South Orange County School of the Arts (SOCSA) Vocal Music Program presents “Oldies Night 2017,” where classic hits from Elvis to Phil Collins will be performed. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Porthole Theater at Dana Hills High School. 33333 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.socsarts.org.

Live Music: Mike Scarpiello

7:30 p.m. Listen to live music by Mike Scarpiello at Wind and Sea. 34699 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.6500. www.windandsearestaurants.com.

Live Music: Miller Time Boogie

7:30-11 p.m. Join Miller Time Boogie for live music at Harpoon Henry’s. 34555 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.493.2933. www.windandseasrestaurants.com.

Live Music: Cali Sol

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Cali Sol at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Kitchen Witches’

8 p.m. Combine Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer and you have the rousingly hilarious comedy, Kitchen Witches, which plays at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Show runs through Feb. 5, and tickets start at $20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Showoff! International Playwriting Festival

8 p.m. The annual ShowOff! International Playwriting Festival features the world premiere of seven 10-minute plays. The audience votes for their favorite plays, and the top three winners get cash prizes after the last performance. After nearly 300 entries are received from all over the world, a team of readers selects, reads and grades each play, keeping the identity of the playwrights anonymous until the top 10 plays are selected—attendees only see the top seven plays. Festival runs through Jan. 29, and tickets start at $20. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.com.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30 a.m. Learn how to make a pre-planned native garden with Tree of Life Nursery and My Avant Garden. The workshop is part of an ongoing series. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Rainwater Harvesting Workshop

10 a.m. Learn how to capture and store rainwater in soil, plants, rain barrels and more with The Ecology Center. You’ll receive step-by-step instructions on installing a rain barrel, explore different rainwater catching systems and hear about water-friendly garden design. Cost is $20 for members, $30 for non-members. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Color Mixing and Theory Workshop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. This color mixing and theory painting workshop will teach students about the techniques involved in creating color and lighting. Cost is $125 per student. San Clemente Art Supply. 1531 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.369.6603. www.scartsupply.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Family Style kicks off a day of live music at 2:30 p.m., followed by The Fulltones at 8:30 p.m. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Dolphin and Whale Sunset Safari

3-5:30 p.m. With the setting sun and rising full moon as breathtaking backdrops, guests aboard this Captain Dave’s trip will likely be able to spot dolphins, whales and other marine wildlife. Admission is $65 per adult, $45 per child. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

Live Music: The Cholulas

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Cholulas at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Chris Cram

8 p.m. Listen to live music by Chris Cram at Wind and Sea. 34699 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.windandsearestaurants.com. 949.496.6500.

Live Music: The Show Killers

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Show Killers at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Art Works 4 Healing

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of yoga, self-improvement and guest speakers kicks off with morning yoga at 8:30 followed by a slate of presentations to help guests refine their lives through the lens of mindfulness. REFORM Pilates/Yoga. 34241 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 101, Dana Point. 949.606.6045.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. I Heart Yoga holds a Bend & Brew at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Opera Night 2017 with Rita Rudner and Martin Bergman

3-5 p.m. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, Champagne and hors d’oeuvres at the home of Rita Rudner and Martin Bergman. There will be performances by graduates of the Opera Night Program as well as discounted theater tickets and a live auction. Cost is $50 per person. 23482 Seaward Isle, Niguel Shores. Contact cynthiatusan@gmail.com for more information.