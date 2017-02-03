South Orange County Event Guide: February 3-5

Friday, Feb. 3

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

‘Gal’entine’s Celebration

5- 8 p.m. Celebrate the month of love with your best friends at Miraval Life in Balance Spa with their Galentines celebration. With go-to celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann as host, enjoy cocktails and appetizers, express nail services and hot tools hair styling at Drybar. There will also be a live jazz performance. Cost is $65. One Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point. 949.234.3900. www.monarchbeachresort.com.

Saddleback Arts: ‘ThIs ThiNg’

7:30 p.m. Originally called Happening/Unhappening, this wonderfully eclectic event has morphed into a fusion of dance, poetry, art and improvised music. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Saddleback College. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4413. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Music: Theo & The Zydeco Patrol

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Theo & the Zydeco Patrol at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Kitchen Witches’

8 p.m. Combine Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer and you have the rousingly hilarious comedy, Kitchen Witches, which continues at the Cabrillo Playhouse. Show runs through Feb. 5, and tickets start at $20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Live Music: RooStar

9 p.m. Listen to live music from RooStar at OC Tavern. Admission is free. 2369 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.542.8877. www.octavern.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks volunteer for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30 a.m. Learn how to create a thriving garden that can survive in intermediate climates with Tree of Life Nursery and designer Josh Link of Ecotone Studios. The workshop is part of an ongoing series. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching Cruise

10 a.m. The Ocean Institute offers trips aboard their 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer to see gray whales as well as other marine life. Two trips per day depart at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on most weekends through the end of March. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and military, and $25 for children ages 4-17. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Beginners’ Screen Painting Workshop

10 a.m. Artist Hilary Williams visits San Clemente Art Supply from San Francisco to teach a class on the basics of screen printing. The class runs both Saturday and Sunday, and by the end of the weekend, each student should feel confident to start screen printing on their own. Cost is $345 for both days. San Clemente Art Supply. 1531 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.369.6603. www.scartsupply.com.

Eco-Design Q&A Hour

11 a.m. Get advice and troubleshoot your garden challenges in this question and answer session with the eco-design team at The Ecology Center. Members get in free, while a $10 donation is recommended for non-members. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music at 2:30 p.m., with two bands performing throughout the evening. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Live Music: 3 Signs of Trouble

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from 3 Signs of Trouble at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Sky Greene

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Sky Greene at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Village Art Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Village Art Faire offers an array of exceptional work handcrafted by gifted artisans, including fine art, jewelry, woodwork, fused and blown glass, sculpture, ceramics, home decor, candles, knits, botanicals and much more. Parking is free. 100 block of Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.395.7008. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Yoder Family Sundays at Casa Romantica

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. D. Yoder Family Sundays provides free admission on the first Sunday of each month for activities and a noon-time program thematically based on Casa Romantica’s Casa Captivating programs for all ages. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. I Heart Yoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.