South Orange County Event Guide: February 24-26

Friday, Feb. 24

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Theater: A Night of One-Acts

6:30 p.m. The Arts Project of Orange County presents a night of theatrical one-act plays exploring the theme of time. Two pieces will be presented, with an intermission in between. The show also runs Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets ahead of time for $12 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2838583, or at the door for $15. The Arts Project Theater. 1317 Calle Avanzado, San Clemente. 949.276.2787. www.theartsprojectoc.com.

Live Music: The Fremonts

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Fremonts at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Three Bandits and a Baby’

8 p.m. In this family-friendly musical melodrama, three successful and happily unmarried villains get a surprise inheritance of a little girl. Forced to do the right thing and take care of the baby, the three hopeless and hapless babysitters make an attempt until their pasts finally catch up with them. Tickets start at $20. The show runs through March 12. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Leslie Lowe

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Leslie Lowe at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Shooting Stars Wildflower Walk

8-11 a.m. Local wildflower expert Bob Allen will lead an exploration of The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo looking for early wildflowers like the Padre Shooting Star. Learn to identify blooms and savor the smells, sights, sounds and breathtaking beauty of winter. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and reservations are requested. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Big Bag Sale

10 a.m. Sweeet Repeeet Consignment will hold its annual Big Bag Sale fundraiser, where proceeds from $10 bag sales will benefit Family Assistance Ministries. 538 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.429.3100. www.sweeetrepeeetconsignment.com.

SCHS Make-A-Wish Clothes Drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The SCHS Make-A-Wish Foundation Club is teaming up with Clothes for the Cause for a clothes and textile drive. Items must be packaged in a trash bag. Accepted items may include but are not limited to: new and gently used clothing, shoes (paired only), towels, stuffed animals, hats, sheets, blankets, quilts, bedspreads, drapes, purses and belts. All proceeds from the drive will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The drop-off location will be located at the SCHS upper campus MPR, located at 189 Avenida La Cuesta, San Clemente.

Kids’ Pet Parade

11 a.m.-2 p.m. The rescheduled annual Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade invites children ages 5-12 to show off their favorite animals in contests for best team costume (owner and pet), best domestic pet, best exotic pet, best farm animal and best bird. There is a $5 entry fee, and entrants are asked to fill out an application beforehand, available at www.swallowsparade.com/kidspet.html. Los Rios Park. 31747 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1976. Photo: File

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Flock of 80’s at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Honky Tonk Kings at 8:30 p.m. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

‘Thrive’ Shoreline Church Women’s Outreach Event

6-9:30 p.m. Award-winning author, bible teacher and humorist Sheri Rose Shepherd will speak at the event, which also has a raffle fundraiser, with proceeds donated to charity. Event is $20. Register online. 211 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente. 949.547.9818. www.theshorelinechurch.org/thrive.

Gamerz Gaming Night

7-9:30 p.m. Join the Community Outreach Alliance for a gaming night. 1050 Calle Negocio, San Clemente. 949.388.0114. www.communityoutreachalliance.com.

Live Music: Family Style

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Family Style at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Mikey de Lara

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Mikey de Lara at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Shorecliffs Middle School Surf Team Fundraiser

Noon-4 p.m. Stop by Surfside Pizza and Brawner Boards to support the Shorecliffs Middle School surf team. Twenty percent of sales at either store during the fundraiser will be donated to the surf team. There will also be live music, raffle prizes and corn hole. 216 and 220 Avenida Vaquero, San Clemente. www.facebook.com/events/1492679214106177.