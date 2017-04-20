Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22: California Wine Festival

The two-day California Wine Festival kicks off at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott with a sunset tasting of reserve and rare wines on Friday night from 6:30-9 p.m. Top regional chefs will serve appetizers, and there will be live jazz music. On Saturday, the festivities move to Lantern Bay Park from 1-4 p.m. Tickets for the eighth annual event include tastings and food, and proceeds benefit the Surfrider Foundation. Tickets range from $35-$159. www.californiawinefestival.com.

Friday, April 21

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Theater: ‘Shrek the Musical’

5 p.m. The Arts Project of Orange County presents two stagings of Shrek the Musical, one at 5 p.m. with a junior cast, and one at 7:30 p.m. with the company cast. Showings run throughout the weekend, and also include presentations with a teen cast. The musical is based on the animated hit, Shrek. Pre-sale tickets are $12, and tickets purchased at the door are $15. 1317 Calle Avanzado, San Clemente. 949.276.2787. www.tapocshrek.brownpapertickets.com.

Live Theater: ‘Mary Poppins’ at SCHS

7 p.m. The Disney musical Mary Poppins will fly to the San Clemente High School stage. The production features SCHS’s drama students under the direction of Laurie Mason. Tickets are $18 for general admission, $20 for premium seating and $10 for students, military personnel and seniors. Show runs nightly from April 20-22, with additional matinee showings on Saturday at 1 p.m. 700 Avenida Pico. 949.293.4135 www.schsdrama.com.

Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective

7-8:45 p.m. Casa Romantica debuts its third original dance commission with a Contemporary Dance Collective consisting of members of Helios Dance Theatre and the Assembly, as well as a Grand Prix finalist from the Orange County Ballet Theater. Each company will present an original, site-specific performance commissioned by Casa Romantica in the first half of the evening, with patrons walking from performance to performance throughout the facility. Admission is $25. Casa Romantica. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Live Music: Billy Watson

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Billy Watson at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Almost, Maine’

8 p.m. The Cabrillo Playhouse presents the premier of Almost, Maine. In the play, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways on one cold Friday night. Show runs through May 14. Tickets are $15-$20. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465.

Live Music at OverVue

8-11 p.m. A rotating lineup of musicians performs at OverVue Lounge at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott every Friday and Saturday night. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. 949.661.5000. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Saturday, April 22

Gardening Class: Growing Citrus

8 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on how to plant citrus trees. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

California State Parks Beach Cleanuup

9 a.m. Volunteers are needed at Doheny State Beach and San Clemente State Beach to participate in the California State Parks Earth Day cleanup. Activities will include removing non-native shrubs, cleaning park trails and restoring common areas. About 200 volunteers are needed at Doheny, and 75 are needed at San Clemente. Register before attending. For San Clemente, contact Cryssie Moreno at 949.366.8594 or cryssie.moreno@parks.ca.gov. For Doheny, contact Vicki Wiker at 949.310.2546 or vwiker@parks.ca.gov.

Replace Your Lawn Workshop

9:30-10:30 a.m. Native Edibles author Beverly Treadwell leads a workshop on the role of native edible plants in modern gardening at Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Design Your Dream Garden Workshop

9:30-11 a.m. Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens and the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners host a workshop to help you design your dream garden. Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Dana Hills High Five-A-Thon and Music Festival

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Dana Hills High School in a casual walk around the track and give people high fives while listening to up-and-coming youth singers. There will be a kids’ zone, raffle prizes, food and drinks and more. Proceeds benefit mental health education, research and advocacy. 33333 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. www.el.foundation and www.danapoint.org.

Earth Day at The Ecology Center

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebrate Mother Earth at The Ecology Center’s free Earth Day festival. There will be live music, dancing, strawberry-picking, art demonstrations, gardening and nature workshops (such as backyard composting and quick pickling), and much more. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Earth Day at The Ocean Institute

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Stop by The Ocean Institute’s Earth Day celebration for a tie-dye workshop using natural ingredients and Native American techniques. Cost is $5. There will be a beach cleanup earlier in the day at 8:30 a.m. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Earth Day BBQ

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. There will be a free barbecue starting at noon, with kids’ activities and hiking opportunities beginning at 10 a.m. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. www.danapoint.org.

San Clemente Micro-Brew Festival

Noon-5 p.m. The seventh annual San Clemente Micro-Brew Festival will feature craft beer from all over Southern California, food from a variety of popular food trucks, and continuous live music throughout the day. You will also have the opportunity to tour the Left Coast Brewing Company’s brewery with a VIP admission. Tickets are $35-$45 and include 12 beer samplings. 1245 Puerta del Sol, San Clemente. 949.492.1131. www.scchamber.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Mirage at 2 p.m. followed by the Honky Tonk Kings at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Lass Your Aff Off! Comedy Night

7:30-9:30 p.m. Listen to comedy from Ron Ruhman, Jonathan Blake, Jenna Perry and Yamo at Adele’s at The San Clemente Inn. Admission is $15. 2600 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesatthesanclementeinn.com.

Live Music: Family Style

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to music from Family Style at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Sunday, April 23

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Lantern District Car Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out to the Lantern District Car Show hosted by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, benefiting the VFW Post 9934. Grab some brunch at a Lantern District restaurant and walk around to see all the classic cars and motorcycles. Del Prado between the Lantern District arch and Violent Lantern, Dana Point. www.danapointchamber.com.