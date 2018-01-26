South County Football All-Star Football Profile: Dana Hills’ Tommy Bortnick

By Zach Cavanagh

Several local football players have been selected to take part in the 59th Orange County All-Star Classic at Orange Coast College on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the game, presented by Costa Mesa United and the Los Angeles Chargers, are available for $10 on presale at www.ocallstarclassic.eventbrite.com or for $12 at the gate on Saturday.

San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz is the head of the South County team that will look to break a 27-27-3 all-time tie with the North. Here’s a look at an all-star lineman from Dana Hills High School.

Tommy Bortnick, Dana Hills, OG

HT: 5’ 10”

WT: 220 Lbs.

Dana Point Times: What does it mean to be an all-star?

Bortnick: It’s pretty crazy. It was pretty surprising when I got the call. I was really excited to play with these kids I’ve played against all season. They’re really good. It’s great to play with the best in the county and I’m excited for the game on Saturday.

What are you looking to get out of the experience?

I kind of got a lot of bumps and bruises last week getting back into it. I’m excited to get better and get more friendships with these kids that I haven’t played with but played against a lot.

What is your favorite part about football?

I just love the friendships you can make, the brotherhood. But also, just the contact and the physicality behind it. You can let loose whenever you want on any play.

What is your favorite high school football memory?

It’s got to be winning homecoming my senior year against Santa Monica. Great memory with all of my friends I’ve played with for years.

Super Bowl: Patriots or Eagles?

I’m going to go Pats because they’ve got the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) quarterback, (Tom) Brady. I don’t think anyone can beat them, but we’ll see.