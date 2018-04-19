The South County Community Handbell choir will be putting on their annual benefit concert at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Dana Point on Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The concert title is “Bells in Search of a Movie” and will feature both sacred and secular songs. In addition to the two South County Choirs, the handbell choir of Gloria Dei Lutheran and the St. Capistrano Home School Group Chime choir will be playing.

An offering will be taken at the concert, with all proceeds going toward Family Assistance Ministries. The youth portion of the South County Community Handbell Choirs—Heavy Metal Youth—have also put together over 40 hygiene kits that will be presented to FAM at the concert. 33501 Stonehill Drive. www.schandbell.org.