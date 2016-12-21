South Coast Water District Holds PSA Video Contest for High School Students

The South Coast Water District is currently holding a video contest for high school students that live in the District’s service area.

The PSA Video Contest asks students to create a video that educates people about the value of water, according to the District.

The winning videos will be used as District public service announcement and as educational outreach materials throughout Orange County.

First place will receive $2,500, second place will receive $1,000 and third place will receive $750. A viewer’s choice award will be given as well as $250. A donation of $500 will also be made to the arts program at the school who has the most entries.

Applications, including videos, must be into the District on or before March 6, 2017.

For eligibility, entry forms and submission criteria, visit www.scwd.org.