South Coast Water District to Hold Doheny Desalination Plant Financial Workshop

By Kristina Pritchett

South Coast Water District’s Value for Money analysis will be presented to the Board of Directors on March 22.

During the director’s meeting on Thursday, March 9, the board voted unanimously in favor of a task order to GHD, Inc. for a Doheny Desalination Project Value for Money analysis workshop.

The board approved for an analysis to be performed to conduct the total risk-adjusted cost between project delivery options of a district-owned fixed-price construction and an operations and maintenance contract, and a public-private-partnership where a private sector sponsor would build, own and operate the plant, and sell water to the district under a long-term contract.

In November, the board approved for GHD to begin the process. The cost of the workshop is $27,465.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the District office, located at 31592 West St., Laguna Beach.