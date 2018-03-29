Softball Dominates Trabuco Hills with 14 Runs in League Opener

By Zach Cavanagh

DANA POINT – The Dana Hills softball team won the Sea View League in convincing fashion last season and didn’t skip a beat in its league opener.

The Dolphins sent 11 batters to the plate in each of the second, third and fourth innings to score 14 runs on 17 hits and down Trabuco Hills, 14-1, on Thursday at Dana Hills High School.

Dana Hills (9-8, 1-0) cruises into its Spring Break on a high note and doesn’t return to league play until April 12 at San Juan Hills.

Seniors Cozette Zoch and Jessie Nagel each sent in three RBIs. Senior Cameron Cecil and sophomore Jackie Stillwell had two RBIs each.

Junior Terra Goetz picked up the win with four shutout innings in the circle and scored three runs on the bases.

Dana Hills has now outscored Trabuco Hills 34-5 in their last three match-ups.

Dana Hills coach Brandon Cosenza said it’s hard to get anything out of a game like this one. Once the Dolphins got on base in the second inning, the carousel began to turn and runs came with ease.

What the Dolphins did get was plenty of reps for players up and down the lineup. 10 different Dana Hills players picked up a hit and nine came across to score.

Zoch, Cecil, Nagel, Stillwell senior Mia Onesto and sophomore Lola Holtby each collected two hits.

In the second inning, the Dolphins scored three runs on a Trabuco Hills error that saw Goetz come all the way around the diamond, from home to home.

In the third inning, Zoch knocked in a two-run double.

In the fourth, Nagel provided a highlight at the game’s crescendo with a three-run, inside-the-park home run for the 14-0 lead.

Trabuco Hills scored on an inside-the-park home run of their own in the sixth inning but didn’t amount much more against the Dana Hills pitchers.