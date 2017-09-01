SPORTS & OUTDOORS, Sports Headlines

SLIDESHOW: Summer Rec League Crowns Champions

The City of Dana Point Recreation Department’s summer co-ed sports league season came to a close this week, as the softball and kickball divisions played their championship tournament.

Drinkers with a Kicking Problem won the Monday night kickball league. Grasskickers emerged victorious in the Wednesday night advanced kickball league. In the Wednesday beginner kickball division, it was Codgers & Kids who won the trophy. In the softball league, Swingers ran the table and won the first-place prize.

