SLIDESHOW: Recreation Sports Leagues Kick Off Summer Season

Dana Point Times

Kickballs and softballs were flying through the air for the first time this summer, as the City of Dana Point’s Recreation adult co-ed sports leagues got underway on July 10.

The popular leagues offer both beginner and advanced kickball, and co-ed slow-pitch softball every Monday and Wednesday night, and runs until August 30.

Here are the scores from the first week of recreation league action:

Monday Kickball

Pitch Please 4, Just Can’t Kick Enough 3; The District Salon 4, Swallow’s Inn 0; Drinkers with a Kicking Problem 2, CVCS Eagles 0.

Monday Softball

Laguna Cliffs Marriott 10, Bullets 9; The Gimps 13, Cheers 5; Feel the Heat 7, Dead Pull 2.

Wednesday Kickball

Codgers & Kids 4, Team Smith 1; Bemus Ballers 6, Kickball Krew 4; One Kick Wonders 9, Athlete’s Foot 1.

Wednesday Kicball (Advanced)

Hennessey’s 3, GrassKickers 2; Grasskickers 6, Luxe n Libre 3.

 

