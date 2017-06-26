SLIDESHOW: Doheny Surf Festival Provides Old-School Fun

Photo Gallery of 30 29 A surfer congratulates a young grom during the Doheny Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 14 Surfers execute a lift during the tandem surf contest at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 12 Surfers celebrate at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 26 Vendors hand out shaved ice to hungry fans at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 8 A surfer hangs on the nose during a nose riding contest at the Doheny Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 16 Several bands entertained the crowds over the weekend at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 33 Young surfers admire a trophy during the Doheny Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 23 Ron Greene rides on the nose during the Doheny Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 24 Longboards of all shapes and sizes were on display at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson 7 Tandem surf competitors celebrate their efforts at the Dohney Surf Festival. Photo: Noah McPherson Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Steve Breazeale

Good vibes and old-school style surfing were in abundance out on the water at Dohney State Beach this weekend, as dozens of surfers, vendors and surf fans flocked to the beach to take in the Doheny Surf Festival.

The event, which celebrates the history of the sport through unique surf contests, was run by the Doheny Longboard Surf Association.

On Sunday, fans on the beach were treated to a throwback style when the tandem surf contest got underway at noon. Tandem style surfing features a man and woman combo team on a large, custom board performing lifts. Once a rider is lifted into a position, they must hold the lift for three seconds in order to get points.

Tandem surfing was definitely a highlight of the day out at @doheny_surf_festival! The goal is to execute lifts with a partner while riding waves and holding the pose for at least 3 seconds. A post shared by Dana Point Times (@danapointtimes) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

There were also several contests that required surfers to ride boards that predated 1970. Several young groms competed alongside veteran surfers in the Surfin’ 60’s open division nose riding contest. The surfers were able to use the heavier boards, which ranged from 3o to 40 pounds, and bury them into the white water while darting back and forth to the tip of the board.

Michael Takayama, a San Clemente resident, competed in several events throughout the weekend, and believes surfing on the older boards is a practice worth continuing.

“Modern longboard (design) is kind of going back to the traditional boards. Some of the newer materials are just a bit lighter,” Takayama said in between heats Sunday. “Some of the boards we are riding today are tanks. Back then they built what they built and they rode it well. I’ve been surfing 42 years and (this style) is just a good, fun thing.”

While the swells died down a bit for Sunday’s events, riders were greeted by consistent two- to- three-foot breakers all day Saturday. Contests were offered for surfers age 19 and under, up to the “legends” division for riders 60 and up.