Dana Point Times, Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

The Dana Hills High School football program hosted more than 50 combat veterans as part of its annual Honor the Valor military tribute game on Oct. 13.

The Dolphins spent the week listening to veterans speak about their experiences in life and hosted all of the event participants for a dinner before the team’s Sea View League game against Laguna Hills, which Dana Hills won 10-0.

Each Dolphin player was assigned a combat veteran to represent. The players and the veterans met before the game and had dinner with each other, swapping stories. The players wore special, custom jerseys with the name of their veteran on the back during the game. After the game, the players lined up on the field and presented their veteran with the game-worn jersey.