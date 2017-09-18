SLIDESHOW: Dana Hills Homecoming Football Game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dana Point Times

This year’s Dana Hills High School football game on Sept. 15 was a special night in every way possible.

The Dolphins snapped an eight-game losing streak on the field by defeating Santa Monica, 26-12.

Off the field, Dana Hills student Riley McCoy was named homecoming queen. McCoy was born with xeroderma pigmentosum, a rare genetic disorder that forces her to avoid exposure to ultraviolet light.

Click through our slideshow above to relive the night.

All photos taken by Alan Gibby, Zone57.