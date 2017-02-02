SLIDESHOW: Dana Hills Holds Signing Day Ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Text by Steve Breazeale, photos by Kevin Dahlgren/preps365

February 1 marked the date that student-athletes across the country competing in certain sports could finally declare their college of choice by signing their National Letters of Intent. The Feb. 1 signing date is limited to players competing in football, soccer and boys water polo, but most high schools in the area hold ceremonies for all athletes that have committed.

At Dana Hills High School, 12 student-athletes took part in a signing day ceremony before school began and were celebrated by their coaches, families and friends.

The class of 2017 that will be headed to the collegiate ranks was a strong one at Dana Hills. The baseball program led the way with three commits, and the softball, soccer, swimming and golf programs all have two representatives headed to college programs.

Here is a list of the Dana Hills student-athletes that will be competing in college next fall:

Jeremy Ciolek (Baseball), Cal State Dominguez Hills; Hans Crouse (Baseball), USC; Joe DeBaca (Baseball), UC San Diego; Kate Donaldson (Softball), Weber State; Chloe Gaynor (Soccer), Pepperdine University; Kathryn Kaloroumakis (Cross Country/Track & Field), UC San Diego; Serafine Parrish (Softball), Portland State University; Trent Pellini (Swimming), Purdue University; Carson Schwegmann (Golf), Cal Lutheran; Michael Smith (Swimming), Purdue University; Joan Soewondo (Golf), University of San Francisco; Kaeley Sterkel (Soccer), Concordia University Wisconsin.

