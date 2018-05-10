Sign Up For 9th Annual Combat Golf Tournament at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club June 11

Marines and Wounded Warriors are waiting to play golf in the 9th Annual Combat Golf Tournament at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club on Monday, June 11. The proceeds from the Combat Golf Tournament will assist the 5th Marine Regiment and their families. With $200, guests can play combat golf and participate in the helicopter golf ball drop for a chance to win $2,500 and other prizes. Admission costs $20 per ticket or $100 for six. Buy online at www.danapoint5thmarines.com/events/2018-combat-golf. Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club is located at 26772 Avery Pkwy., Mission Viejo.

